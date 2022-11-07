National flagship championed by Boris Johnson is sunk by Rishi Sunak

1
Christopher Hope
·2 min read
An artist's impression of a new national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia - 10 Downing Street
An artist's impression of a new national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia - 10 Downing Street

A new national flagship championed by Boris Johnson to drive trade deals in post-Brexit Britain is dead after Rishi Sunak pulled the plug on the £250million publicly funded project, The Telegraph can disclose.

The two private consortia bidding for the work were told this morning that the project is being axed. An announcement is expected from the Ministry of Defence as soon as Monday afternoon.

There was hope today that at least one of the final bids can now attract private funding.

The decision is the first major cut in spending ahead of the Autumn Statement which is set to axe tens of billions from government spending on Thursday next week.

'Sad but inevitable'

One source close to the project told The Telegraph the scheme could not be justified given the stress on the defence budget from the war in Ukraine: "This is sad news but it was inevitable given the war in Ukraine. The business case was there but like so many good projects it cannot be progressed at this time."

Two British companies - Harland & Wolff and Houlder Ltd - had been battling it out to design the new ship from a long list of 19 schemes.

The new flagship had been slated to launch "in the last quarter of 2024", entering service in late 2025.

It would have dwarfed the Royal Yacht Britannia in both bulk and manpower, with a minimum of 11,000 tonnes and requiring just 70 crew.

This compared to HMY Britannia - controversially decommissioned by Tony Blair - which weighs nearly 6,000 tonnes and required 250 yachtsmen to sail.

'Anything but a vanity project'

The design work had been funded privately by the two companies. However, £2.5million had been spent by the taxpayer running the project, comprising mainly a team of Ministry of Defence officials.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace had been an enthusiastic supporter of the project. He told The Telegraph as recently as July last year: "It is anything but a vanity project. All the doomsters slagging it off, I bet they are exactly the same people that slagged off the Olympics in 2012."

Mr Wallace's hope had been that the new flagship could be like a floating embassy, a place where world leaders can convene to agree trade deals that can showcase the best of British engineering, powered by the most up-to-date "green technology".

The Telegraph has been campaigning since September 2016 for a replacement for HMY Britannia, shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union. The Ministry of Defence was approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta preparing to announce large-scale layoffs this week, report says

    The company posted weak results and saw a dramatic fall in its share price over 2022

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing Wa

  • Dominican Republic floods: At least six killed in rains

    The capital, Santo Domingo, and its surroundings are the areas worst affected by the torrential rain.

  • PJ Walker benched for Baker Mayfield: Panthers make QB switch down big to the Bengals

    Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks benched starting quarterback PJ Walker following a brutal start to the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka denied bail on sex assault charges

    An Australian court on Monday refused bail for Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault.

  • Israeli settlers have high hopes after Netanyahu election win

    High atop a rocky hill in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers exhilarated by a resounding right-wing election triumph surveyed a landscape dotted with Palestinian villages, scouting new spots to put down roots. The Nov. 1 ballot saw Religious Zionism, a hard-line settler party, soar to third place in parliament, positioning it as a potential powerful partner in Benjamin Netanyahu's likely coalition. "Our expectations are great," said Daniella Weiss, a veteran settler who led the tiny scouting mission.

  • Lord Lucan 'is exact match for Australian pensioner', facial recognition expert claims

    Lord Lucan and a pensioner in Australia have been matched as “the same individual” by a facial recognition expert who unmasked the Skripal poisoners and Jamal Khashoggi’s killers.

  • Rishi Sunak had not seen expletive-laden texts Gavin Williamson sent to chief whip, minister claims

    Rishi Sunak had not seen the “unacceptable” messages Sir Gavin Williamson sent to the former chief whip Wendy Morton before appointing him to the Cabinet, it has been claimed.

  • Group warns of rampant violence in Syria camp of IS families

    A sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group is witnessing pervasive violence, exploitation and lawlessness, an international aids group said Monday. Doctors Without Borders also said that countries with citizens held in the detention center of al-Hol in Syria’s northeastern province of Hassakeh have failed to take responsibility for protecting them. Repeated breaches of human rights and recurrent patterns of violence have been observed at the camp, said the group, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres or MSF.

  • Twitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc., after laying off roughly half the company on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Late

  • Use This Suze Orman Tip to Keep Your Savings on Track During Inflation

    While it may be tempting to cut back on your retirement investing or transfer less cash into your savings accounts, doing so could be a decision you regret later when you're off track on your financial goals. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends against scaling back on either retirement or emergency savings and instead suggests doing something else. Here's what Orman believes is the best move.

  • Russian airpower could overwhelm Ukraine unless West steps in, experts warn

    Russia could overwhelm Ukraine with airpower if the West does not supply defence systems and fighter jets, top military analysts have warned.

  • Positioning for pivot made in China

    What the Fed taketh away, China could be about to giveth back. Speculation is mounting that China may make substantial changes to its zero-COVID policy soon and begin opening the economy back up. The strong close on Wall Street Friday should also help, but that rally may be vulnerable - the Fed is not pivoting any time soon, implied terminal rates are now above 5%, the yield curve inversion is relentless, and an earnings slowdown next year is highly likely.

  • Redfin Stock Heads for a New Low. Its Business Is ‘Fundamentally Flawed,’ Analyst Says.

    Redfin stock has been hit hard by a slowdown in the housing market. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded Redfin stock (ticker: RDFN) to Underperform from Perform in a research note published Sunday and set a 12-month price target of $1.30. The analyst says the company’s business model doesn’t work, especially during a housing market slowdown.

  • ‘To hell with the child’: the uncompromising origins of Watership Down

    “Rather surprised” was Richard Adams’s description of his reaction to a literary agent’s verdict that his debut novel, Watership Down, was unmarketable. In the half-century since its publication in November 1972, Adams’s “unmarketable” novel has sold an estimated 50 million copies.

  • COP27 shines spotlight on Egypt's political prisoners

    Human rights activists are highlighting the plight of Alaa Abdel Fattah and thousands of others.

  • Biden adviser blames COVID-19 for Democrats' difficulty in drawing enthusiam for their messages

    White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic in explaining why Democrats have had trouble communicating their messages to the public.

  • Thousands of tech workers were laid off last week. Experts say it's just the beginning.

    Last week, tech firms like Twitter, Lyft, and Stripe laid off tons of workers. Investors, founders, and recruiters say there's still more to come.

  • The Crown's Curious Connection to Downton Abbey

    The Downton Abbey film centers around a royal visit, but it has another, deeper tie to the Netflix series the Crown, and that has to do with the Queen's friend Porchie, Lord Porchester.

  • Prince William: Being an England fan is hard to handle

    The Prince of Wales has revealed he found the disappointment of being an England fan hard to handle as the euphoria came “crashing down”.