National flagship project championed by Boris Johnson is sunk by Rishi Sunak

2
Christopher Hope
·2 min read
An artist's impression of a new national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia - 10 Downing Street
An artist's impression of a new national flagship, the successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia - 10 Downing Street

A new national flagship championed by Boris Johnson to drive trade deals in post-Brexit Britain is dead after Rishi Sunak pulled the plug on the £250million publicly funded project, The Telegraph can disclose.

The two private consortia bidding for the work were told this morning that the project is being axed. An announcement is expected from the Ministry of Defence as soon as Monday afternoon.

There was hope today that at least one of the final bids can now attract private funding.

The decision is the first major cut in spending ahead of the Autumn Statement which is set to axe tens of billions from government spending on Thursday next week.

'Sad but inevitable'

One source close to the project told The Telegraph the scheme could not be justified given the stress on the defence budget from the war in Ukraine: "This is sad news but it was inevitable given the war in Ukraine. The business case was there but like so many good projects it cannot be progressed at this time."

Two British companies - Harland & Wolff and Houlder Ltd - had been battling it out to design the new ship from a long list of 19 schemes.

The new flagship had been slated to launch "in the last quarter of 2024", entering service in late 2025.

It would have dwarfed the Royal Yacht Britannia in both bulk and manpower, with a minimum of 11,000 tonnes and requiring just 70 crew.

This compared to HMY Britannia - controversially decommissioned by Tony Blair - which weighs nearly 6,000 tonnes and required 250 yachtsmen to sail.

'Anything but a vanity project'

The design work had been funded privately by the two companies. However, £2.5million had been spent by the taxpayer running the project, comprising mainly a team of Ministry of Defence officials.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace had been an enthusiastic supporter of the project. He told The Telegraph as recently as July last year: "It is anything but a vanity project. All the doomsters slagging it off, I bet they are exactly the same people that slagged off the Olympics in 2012."

Mr Wallace's hope had been that the new flagship could be like a floating embassy, a place where world leaders can convene to agree trade deals that can showcase the best of British engineering, powered by the most up-to-date "green technology".

The Telegraph has been campaigning since September 2016 for a replacement for HMY Britannia, shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union. The Ministry of Defence was approached for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • UN summit warns against climate backsliding, hopeful on financing

    The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. An alarming UN report said the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, with an acceleration in sea level rise, glacier melt, heatwaves and other climate indicators. "As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement, calling the report a "chronicle of climate chaos". Just in the past few months, floods devastated Pakistan and Nigeria, droughts worsened in Africa and the United States, cyclones whipped the Caribbean, and unprecedented heatwaves seared three continents. The conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh also comes against the backdrop of Russia's war on Ukraine, an energy crunch, soaring inflation and the lingering effects from the Covid-19 pandemic. But Simon Stiell, the UN's climate change executive secretary, said he would not be a "custodian of backsliding" on the goal of slashing greenhouse emissions 45 percent by 2030 to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above late 19th-century levels. "We will be holding people to account, be they presidents, prime ministers, CEOs," Stiell said as the 13-day summit opened. "The heart of implementation is everybody everywhere in the world every single day doing everything they possibly can to address the climate crisis," he said, noting that only 29 of 194 nations have presented improved plans as called for at COP26 in Glasgow last year. Current trends would see carbon pollution increase 10 percent by the end of the decade and the Earth's surface heat up 2.8C, according to findings unveiled last week. Promises made under the 2015 Paris Agreement would, if kept, only shave off a few tenths of a degree. Britain's Alok Sharma, who handed the COP presidency to Egypt, said that while world leaders have faced "competing priorities" this year, "inaction is myopic and can only defer climate catastrophe." "How many more wake-up calls does the world -- and world leaders -- actually need?" he said. - 'Loss and damage' - The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money -- a major sticking point that has soured relations between countries that got rich burning fossil fuels and the poorer ones suffering from the worst consequences of climate change. The United States and the European Union -- fearful of creating an open-ended reparations framework -- have dragged their feet and challenged the need for a separate funding stream. After two days of intense pre-summit negotiations, delegates agreed on Sunday to put the "loss and damage" issue on the COP27 agenda, a first step towards what are sure to be difficult discussions. Stiell said inclusion of loss and damage on the agenda after three decades of debate on the issue showed progress. "The fact that it is there as a substantive agenda item I believe bodes well," he told reporters. COP27 president Sameh Shoukry of Egypt said it would be unproductive to speculate on what outcome the negotiations will lead to, "but certainly everybody is hopeful." "Anything that we do effectively has to be on the basis of our common efforts and that we leave no one behind," he said. Shoukry also noted that rich nations have not fulfilled a separate pledge to deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against future climate change. He lamented that most climate financing is based on loans. "We do not have the luxury to continue this way. We have to change our approaches to this existential threat," he said. - US-China tensions - After the first day of talks, some 110 world leaders will join the summit on Monday and Tuesday. The most conspicuous no-show will be China's Xi Jinping, whose leadership was renewed last month at a Communist Party Congress. US President Joe Biden has said he will come, but only after legislative elections on Tuesday that could see either or both houses of Congress fall into the hands of Republicans hostile to international action on climate change. Cooperation between the United States and China -- the world's two largest economies and carbon polluters -- has been crucial to rare breakthroughs in the nearly 30-year saga of UN climate talks, including the 2015 Paris Agreement. But Sino-US relations have sunk to a 40-year low after a visit to Taiwan by House leader Nancy Pelosi and a US ban on the sale of high-level chip technology to China, leaving the outcome of COP27 in doubt. A meeting between Xi and Biden at the G20 summit in Bali days before the UN climate meeting ends, if it happens, could be decisive. One bright spot at COP27 will be the arrival of Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose campaign vowed to protect the Amazon and reverse the extractive policies of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. bur-lth/mh/lg

  • UN: 3 dead, 28 missing after migrant raft sinks off of Yemen

    A raft carrying African migrants seeking a better life in the Gulf Arab states sank in waters off of Yemen late last month, leaving three dead and 28 others declared missing, the U.N. said Monday. The U.N.'s migration agency said in a statement the overcrowded vessel carrying around 30 East African migrants departed eastern Djibouti for Yemen’s west coast on Oct. 30. Witnesses who spoke with the International Organization for Migration said the small raft was soon overpowered by “high tides and rocky waters” and quickly sank.

  • Man who set Roseville Galleria on fire released after serving 12 years

    A man who set the Roseville Galleria on fire has been released from prison after serving 12 of the 15 years he was sentenced.

  • Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russias nuclear doctrine

    Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Russian people face dangers that challenge the very existence of the country. Source: Patriarch Kirill, in comments on Sunday after the consecration of the main Church of the Rosgvardia [Russian National Guard] in Balashikha near Moscow, reported by the Russian news agency Interfax Details: The patriarch said that prayer for the leadership and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation should not be "mechanical".

  • IBM: ‘America must invest in a new model of innovation–and it’s not just in Silicon Valley’

    All parties should get behind the efforts to regain U.S. leadership in computing technology, writes IBM Research director and SVP Darío Gil.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Envoy Rejects Iran Version of Drone Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- A US envoy called Iran’s statement that it provided drones to Russia months before the invasion of Ukraine “not true,” saying the Tehran government transferred dozens “just this summer.” That followed Iran’s first acknowledgement of any sort that it supplied Russia with drones. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestP

  • The Cast and Director of 'The Mandalorian' Talk Season 3

    Rick Famuyiwa, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito discuss the characters and themes of The Mandalorian Season 3.

  • Fate of NASA's Artemis I launch uncertain as Tropical Storm Nicole churns in Atlantic

    The last-minute appearance of Nicole, a storm gaining strength in the Atlantic, is adding even more uncertainty to the timeline for NASA's Artemis I.

  • Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack

    Assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad on Monday in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, two police officials said. The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lives in the central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear, they said. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the department is aware of the reports of the killing of a U.S. aid worker in Baghdad and is looking into them.

  • COP27 finance: Will richer nations hand over the cash?

    Negotiations on money and compensation are expected to be the main sticking point at this year's climate summit.

  • Recap and roundup of Week 11 of high school football in Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend

    A recap and roundup of Week 11 of high school football in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend of Texas.

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo

  • Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin

    GettyAnti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine.Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a civil war, taking up arms, and killing Putin, according to Euractiv.A guerrilla fight may be the only way to take down Putin, said opposition activist Viacheslav Maltsev. “T

  • Nikki Haley Says Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Black American Pastor, Should Be 'Deported'

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who served under Donald Trump as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)—a Black American pastor—should be “deported.”

  • This Woman Called Her Local Congressman About Her Menstrual Cycle, And It Proves How Ridiculous It Is For Men To Think They Have A Say In Women's Reproductive Rights

    "I think that we need to be pushing back in any way — like, they can't just silence us."View Entire Post ›

  • Kari Lake's unintentionally hilarious put-down of Barack Obama

    There is a huge amount of irony in what Kari Lake said about Barack Obama, along with a dash of paradox and the usual heaping helping of arrogance.

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Sunday said that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America.…

  • He Flipped Off Kristi Noem in a Viral Photo—and It Cost Him His Job

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookCHAMBERLAIN, South Dakota—A small-town cook who said he was forced into a photo with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem went from flipping pancakes and burgers to flipping the bird in the picture.It made Stefen Monteau an internet sensation in South Dakota for a few days—and also cost him his job at Main Street Cafe & Market in Chamberlain, S.D. Monteau said he was fired in part because Noem’s campaign team complained about the photo.Noem,

  • When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge

    The 14th Amendment bars reelection of officials who have given aid and comfort to enemies of the government after taking an oath to defend it.

  • Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

    Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202