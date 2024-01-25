It's National Florida Day! Whether you go outside, or stay indoors, here's how to celebrate

Ah Florida. It's a state we love to live in, especially when family and friends elsewhere have to throw on 10 pounds of clothes before they step outside, not to mention keeping a snow shovel and ice scraper handy.

We're the Sunshine State, and while we suffer the jokes when we complain about temperatures that get below 50, we get the last laugh when we head to the beach in December or the golf course in January.

And just to rub it in a bit more, we get our own holiday. So let's celebrate National Florida Day!

When is National Florida Day?

National Florida Day is held on Jan. 25.

The good news is that even if you didn't know it was today, you can celebrate just by stepping out your door.

Actually, you don't have to celebrate only on the Jan. 25; we can celebrate every day.

How can you celebrate National Florida Day?

It might be simpler to say how can you not celebrate all Florida has to offer.

Suggestions from the Palm Beaches Florida include:

Go the beach.

Go boating, snorkeling or scuba diving.

Enjoy paddle boarding or other water activities.

Visit some of the state's beautiful natural areas.

Go on an animal adventure at a zoo or wildlife area.

Play a round of golf. Combine it with the animal adventure if you spot an alligator, but not too close!

Golf not your thing? How about pickleball, or tennis?

Wander around the many shopping venues.

Have a spa day.

Visit a new restaurant, or head to an old favorite.

Find Your Jax had some other suggestions, including:

Enjoy a sweet orange grown in Florida.

It's always dessert time, so why not enjoy the state pie, Key Lime.

There are plenty of sports teams and venues to check out.

If you're in the area of Port St. Joe along the Gulf Coast in the Panhandle, stop by the Constitution Convention Museum State Park. Take a self-guided tour through the museum or play a round of bingo.

Speaking of museums, did you know there are more than 400 in Florida? You could hit one a day and still have more to go as the year rolls into 2025, even with the extra day for Leap Year!

Want to get outside? There are 175 state parks in Florida. Go swimming in Florida's rivers and springs or grab a pair of binoculars to spot birds and wildlife. Hike on scenic trails. Time it right and see battle reenactments and Native American festivals to celebrate Florida's history.

Just want to take a drive? Try cruising along one of Florida's many scenic highways.

Want more ideas?

➤ 10 fun things to do indoors around Florida

➤ 13 Florida restaurants make Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. for 2024

Do you know John Gorrie? You should, you enjoy his invention every day

Dr. John Gorrie invented the ice-making machine and is considered the father of air conditioning and refrigeration, according to the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

Gorrie’s invention began with an attempt to cure yellow fever during an outbreak in Apalachicola in 1841.

Gorrie was recognized as a notable person in Florida’s history. A statue of Gorrie can be found in the National Statuary Hall collection in the U.S. Capitol Building. There's also a Florida state park in Apalachicola and museum named in his honor.

Florida facts

Reptile: American alligator

Bird: Mockingbird

Butterfly: Zebra longwing

Pie: Key Lime

Animal: Florida panther

Marine mammal: Manatee

Saltwater mammal: Porpoise or dolphin

Saltwater fish: Sailfish

Freshwater fish: Largemouth bass

Wildflower: Coreopsis

Tree: Sabal palm

Beverage: Orange juice

Shell: Horse conch

Stone: Agatized coral

Gem: Moonstone

Soil: Myakka fine sand

Song: "Old Folks at Home"

Motto: In God we trust

Play: "Cross and Sword"

Anthem: Florida (Where the Sawgrass Meets the Sky)

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: National Florida Day: When is it, how to celebrate, fun facts