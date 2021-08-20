National forests closed as California wildfires surge

ETHAN SWOPE and JOHN ANTCZAK
·4 min read

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of acres of national forest in Northern California are being closed because of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that beginning on Aug. 22 it will close nine national forests from near Lake Tahoe at the Nevada border on the east all the way west to Six Rivers National Forest, which stretches north to the Oregon border and contains more than 1 million acres of land alone.

The Eldorado National Forest already had been closed because of the Caldor Fire, which gutted the Sierra Nevada town of Grizzly Flats this week. The uncontained blaze had destroyed well over 100 square miles (259 square kilometers) of land.

After growing to 10 times its original size in just two days, the fire's progress slowed a bit on Thursday and it was pushing east into less-populated forest areas. However, some 25,000 people remained under evacuation orders.

Fire managers rushed resources to the fire growing on steep slopes in a forested region southwest of Lake Tahoe. More than 650 firefighters and 13 helicopters were assigned to the blaze, and air tankers from throughout the state were flying fire suppression missions there as conditions allowed, authorities said.

“The hope is with the additional resources and personnel on scene, we can really start to build that box around this fire and start the containment,” said Keith Wade of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In Omo Ranch, close to where the fire started, a bulldozer ripped out trees to build a fire line and stop the blaze from spreading south.

While nearly the entire town evacuated, Thurman Conroy and his wife, Michele, stayed behind to protect their house and their business, Conroy General Store. But they were prepared to flee if the fire got too close.

“The fire wants us bad because it’s made every attempt it can to get out of that canyon and up this way,” Thurman said. “So they keep beating it down. And it’s just ... it’s resilient, it’s stubborn, it won’t go away. That’s all we can do.”

Evacuees from the Caldor Fire found refuge in places like the Green Valley Community Church in Placerville, west of the fire, where they set up tents and trailers in a parking lot. Adrian Childress, 7, painted pictures to pass the time and a special tent was set up for people who wished to pray.

Gusty weather has pushed a series of disastrous blazes through California trees, grass and brush. A dozen fires threatened thousands of homes and the hottest have forced evacuations of entire small communities tucked into scenic forest areas.

More than 10,000 firefighters were on the lines.

The Dixie Fire, burning since July 13 in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, ballooned further to about 1,060 square miles (2,745 square kilometers) and was only 35% contained, authorities said.

It is the first fire in recorded state history to stretch east and west all the way across the Sierra Nevada range, authorities said.

The fire, which gutted the town of Greenville two weeks ago, has destroyed more than 1,200 buildings including 649 homes, according to ongoing damage assessments.

There have been a handful of injuries but no deaths but it was only three years ago that a fire not too far southwest of a current blaze killed 85 people and virtually razed the town of Paradise in Butte County.

One small but destructive blaze burned through a mobile home park and reduced an estimated 50 homes to ashes in Lake County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

The vegetation has been turned to tinder by hot, dry weather and an ongoing drought that also has scorched much of the Western United States, fire officials said.

More than 100 large, active fires were burning in more than a dozen Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho. Those fires were straining resources and that has made it harder for California to obtain equipment and crews from out of state.

The U.S. Forest Service has approached Canada, Mexico and Australia for assistance, although they already are busy battling Canadian blazes, agency spokesman Jonathan Groveman said.

___

Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California wildfires destroy homes; winds hamper containment

    Dry and windy weather dogged firefighters’ efforts to contain destructive fires that are devouring the bone-dry forests of drought-stricken Northern California on Thursday. An estimated 11,000 firefighters were on the lines of more than a dozen large wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings, forced thousands of people to flee communities and filled skies with smoke. The U.S. Forest Service announced that it will close nine national forests in the region beginning on Aug. 22 and running through Sept. 6 because of extreme fire conditions and because firefighting resources have been stretched thin by the sheer number of blazes burning around the country.

  • Caldor fire levels California town of Grizzly Flats as dry weather fuels blazes

    Two people hospitalized with serious injuries as houses reduced to ash and post office and school destroyed A burned home is seen as live gas burns in the area of Grizzly Flats. Photograph: Peter DaSilva/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Few homes were left standing in Grizzly Flats, California, the small northern California forest town leveled by the Caldor fire on Tuesday. Streets in the town of about 1,200 people were littered with downed power lines and poles. Houses were reduced to smoldering ash and tw

  • New details emerge about missing family found dead in Mariposa Co.

    Action News has learned new details about the two adults and young child found dead in Mariposa County.

  • 'Beloved' Family and Dog Who Died in Mysterious 'Hazmat Situation' Had Moved to Enjoy Nature

    Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter and the family dog were found dead near a remote hiking trail in Northern California

  • Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

    A family of three who had been reported missing was found dead along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Adrian Thomas of KPGE-TV reports from Mariposa, California.

  • Zaki Anwari: Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane in Kabul

    Zaki Anwari, 19, had played for Afghanistan's national youth team before trying to flee the country.

  • AP PHOTOS: Wildfires grow worldwide as climate sizzles

    The summer season of wildfires is growing more intense and destructive as the climate sizzles. Several U.S. states — including California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — also saw their hottest ever July. In August, wildfires continued to rage across the western United States and Canada, southern Europe, northern Africa, Russia, Israel and elsewhere.

  • Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued

    The U.S. military and its allies have rescued a high-profile Afghan national police officer who was being hunted by the Taliban because of his years working with the American military. (Aug. 19)

  • 'Obviously' Afghanistan undercuts Biden's 'America is back' message abroad

    President Joe Biden's handling of the Afghanistan crisis will have "obvious" implications for his foreign policy goals, members of both parties told the Washington Examiner, but questions remain about whether he can bounce back.

  • Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland

    Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who defected during the Tokyo Olympics this month says she plans to apply for Polish sporting citizenship so that she can run for Poland. Tsimanouskaya, 24, was taken in by Warsaw when her coaches told her to return to Belarus from Japan following a dispute, an order she refused to obey fearing for her safety. Belarus has been gripped by a sweeping crackdown on anti-government dissent following mass protests that erupted last year over a disputed election.

  • Mexican journalist shot to death in Gulf coast state

    A radio journalist was shot and killed in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz Thursday, according to his station and state authorities. Jacinto Romero Flores was gunned down in the community of Potrerillo, in the township of Ixtaczoquitlán, according to Hugo Gutiérrez Maldonado, the head of Veracruz state security agency, via Twitter. Gutiérrez said state police were carrying out an operation in the area following the killing.

  • U.S. soldiers help Afghan woman over airport wall

    Since the Taliban entered Kabul over the weekend, scenes of chaos have unfolded as thousands seek to leave, fearing a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.Video footage shared by a journalist working for Rise To Peace, showed large crowds near Kabul airport hoping to be evacuated.According to an eyewitness on the ground, once people make it over the wall they still need to be processed by the U.S. consul to check they have eligible documents.

  • 8 Rich Child Stars Who Stepped Away From Fame

    Some of Hollywood's biggest stars -- like Reese Witherspoon and Leonardo DiCaprio -- got their start early in life and found continued success as time went on. Others found major success early on but...

  • The (literally) sweet story of how Alan Alda met his wife

    Every time I think I’m ready to delete Twitter forever, it pulls me back in by slipping a tweet into my feed that’s perfectly calibrated to delight me specifically. Yesterday, that tweet was Val Kilmer reminiscing about his time filming Heat. Today, that tweet was Alan Alda, relaying the quite literally sweet tale of how he met his wife over a fallen rum cake. Twitter, you’ve done it again.

  • Golden Retriever Caught on Camera Scaring off Alaskan Brown Bear — Watch the Dramatic Video!

    Captivating video of the dog's encounter with an Alaskan brown bear shows that the 11-year-old golden retriever named Pretty stood his ground until the wild animal left

  • Stock up on KN95s after the updated CDC guidelines: These FDA-approved masks are on sale for just over $1 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands recommended by the FDA.

  • Family and Dog Mysteriously All Found Dead, Prompting Officials to Declare a 'Hazmat Situation'

    Ellen Chung and Jonathan Gerrish, their 1-year-old daughter and dog, were reported missing over the weekend

  • Elizabeth Olsen Shares the Totally Embarrassing But Relatable Thing She Did As a Kid

    Stars—they're just like us! Elizabeth Olsen would spend her days pretending to fall in love with a handsome movie star. Find out who nabbed the role here!

  • Kanye West Announces ‘Donda’ Album Listening Event At Soldier Field

    Following two nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye is heading to Soldier Field for a third musical preview on August 26.

  • NJ couple who made it out of Afghanistan now concerned for family

    The couple left Afghanistan, escaping a country torn by fighting and wars, but now with the Taliban back in power, Sayed and his wife, Najila, know their parents and siblings are in trouble.