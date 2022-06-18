National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.47

The board of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has announced that the dividend on 15th of July will be increased to US$0.47, which will be 4.4% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

National Fuel Gas' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, National Fuel Gas was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

National Fuel Gas Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$1.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.82. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. National Fuel Gas has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think National Fuel Gas will make a great income stock. While National Fuel Gas is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for National Fuel Gas that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

