National Fuel Gas is passing along a price change to customers in Erie and northwestern PA

Customers of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. will now have a bit more money left in their pocket after paying their natural gas bills.

The utility has submitted a quarterly adjustment to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to reflect the changing price of natural gas.

That change, effective Thursday, drops the average monthly bill from $70.53 to $67.27. An average customer is defined by the utility as one that uses 99,000 cubic feet of gas per year.

Why the change?

The reason for the change is that the wholesale price of natural gas, the amount the utility pays, has gone down. Like other Pennsylvania utilities, National Fuel is required to pass on the price it pays for gas dollar-for-dollar with no mark-up or profit.

Because of expanded exploration in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations, natural gas prices have generally been on a downward trend since 2000.

Residents who are having trouble paying their bills can reach the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program at 877-443-2743 or can call National Fuel at 800-365-3234.

