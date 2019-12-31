National Geographic features best photographs of the decade originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
As the 2010s draw to a close, National Geographic has shared a look back at the most powerful photos of the decade.
Of the 21,613,329 captivating and powerful images published throughout the last 10 years by National Geographic for print and digital platforms, here are a handful of the top selections that prove a picture is worth a 1,000 words.
In Labor on the Road, photography by Lynsey Addario
Pregnant Noor Nisa, in labor, is assisted by her mother after her car broke down on the way to the hospital in Afghanistan.
People Hoping for Mobile Signal in Djibouti, photography by John Stanmeyer
Impoverished African migrants crowd the night shore of Djibouti city, trying to capture inexpensive cell signals from neighboring Somalia—a tenuous link to relatives abroad. For more than 60,000 years our species has been relying on such intimate social connections to spread across the Earth.
Ghost Cats, photography by Steve Winter
Hollywood's most reclusive star, cougar P22, was first seen in Griffith Park in Los Angeles almost two years ago. A radio collar tracks his moves, but residents see scant sign of him.
Alex Honnold Free-Solo Ascent, photography by Jimmy Chin
With California's Yosemite Valley far beneath him, Alex Honnold free solos, which means climbing without ropes or safety gear, up a crack on the 3,000-foot southwest face of El Capitan.
Final Ear Rub for Northern White Rhino Named Sudan, photography by Ami Vitale
A wildlife ranger comforts Sudan, the last male Northern White Rhino on the planet moments before he passed away.
National Geographic is owned by Walt Disney, the parent company of ABC News.