National Geographic features best photographs of the decade originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

As the 2010s draw to a close, National Geographic has shared a look back at the most powerful photos of the decade.

Of the 21,613,329 captivating and powerful images published throughout the last 10 years by National Geographic for print and digital platforms, here are a handful of the top selections that prove a picture is worth a 1,000 words.

(MORE: Nat Geo reveals top travel destinations of 2020 and we have serious wanderlust)

In Labor on the Road, photography by Lynsey Addario

PHOTO: Pregnant Noor Nisa, in labor, is assisted by her mother after her car broke down on the way to the hospital in Afghanistan. (Lynsey Addario/National Geographic) More

Pregnant Noor Nisa, in labor, is assisted by her mother after her car broke down on the way to the hospital in Afghanistan.

People Hoping for Mobile Signal in Djibouti, photography by John Stanmeyer

PHOTO: Impoverished African migrants crowd the night shore of Djibouti city, trying to capture inexpensive cell signals from neighboring Somalia—a tenuous link to relatives abroad. (John Stanmeyer/National Geographic) More

Impoverished African migrants crowd the night shore of Djibouti city, trying to capture inexpensive cell signals from neighboring Somalia—a tenuous link to relatives abroad. For more than 60,000 years our species has been relying on such intimate social connections to spread across the Earth.

Ghost Cats, photography by Steve Winter

PHOTO: Hollywood's most reclusive star, cougar P22, was first seen in Griffith Park in Los Angeles almost two years ago. (Steve Winter/National Geographic) More

Hollywood's most reclusive star, cougar P22, was first seen in Griffith Park in Los Angeles almost two years ago. A radio collar tracks his moves, but residents see scant sign of him.

Alex Honnold Free-Solo Ascent, photography by Jimmy Chin

PHOTO: With California's Yosemite Valley far beneath him, Alex Honnold free solos—which means climbing without ropes or safety gear—up a crack on the 3,000-foot southwest face of El Capitan. ((Jimmy Chin/National Geographic) More

With California's Yosemite Valley far beneath him, Alex Honnold free solos, which means climbing without ropes or safety gear, up a crack on the 3,000-foot southwest face of El Capitan.

Final Ear Rub for Northern White Rhino Named Sudan, photography by Ami Vitale

PHOTO: A wildlife ranger comforts Sudan, the last male Northern White Rhino on the planet moments before he passed away. (Ami Vitale/National Geographic) More

A wildlife ranger comforts Sudan, the last male Northern White Rhino on the planet moments before he passed away.

National Geographic is owned by Walt Disney, the parent company of ABC News.