National Geographic says this southern spot offers the best outdoor adventure in Illinois

If you’re looking to get outside this fall or winter, National Geographic’s recommendation for the best outdoor adventure in the state is located in southern Illinois.

In the publication’s Oct. 4 article “Here are the best ways to get outdoors in all 50 states,” National Geographic listed its picks for the top outdoor adventure in every state. For Illinois, the famed publication recommends exploring the Cache River State Natural Area.

“Visitors can explore Illinois’ Cache River State Park, a natural glacial-carved floodplain, by hiking or paddling around the wetland’s massive cypress trees — some more than a thousand years old,” the article reads. “Plan your trip when waterfowl and shorebird are migrating to see why the region was designated as a wetland of international importance.”

Cache River State Natural Area is located in Belknap, about two hours from Belleville. Here’s what to know about the state natural area and how to plan your visit there.

Planning your trip to Cache River State Natural Area

Cache River State Natural Area covers more than 14,000 acres in Johnson, Massac and Pulaski counties, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Jay Massey, site superintendent, said while the popular attraction there is the swamp area, there are plenty of other spots to look out for when you visit the park.

“Some of the best areas that people would like to see are heron pond that goes back into the boardwalk [and] into the swamp,” Massey said. “We’ve got ... state champion cherry bark oak trees, state champion cypress trees, it’s just a really unusual area for Illinois.”

Some other popular spots along the Cache River include the Barhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center, 18 miles of foot trails, several fishing locations, canoe paths and more.

There’s no entrance fee to visit the state natural area, which you can find by plugging 930 Sunflower Lane, Belknap, IL 62908 into your GPS. The visitor’s center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As for the best time of year to visit, Massey said the park sees a steady stream of visitors year-round, but he prefers to explore the area in the winter.

“I love the winter because you can go out on these boardwalks, get out of the swamp and you can see a long ways out there,” Massey said. “Everybody’s different on what they like.”