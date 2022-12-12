National Grid orders coal plants to fire up to avoid blackouts - live updates

The Drax coal-fired power stations - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

National Grid has given notice to two of its reserve coal-fired power stations to fire up as Britain tries to avoid blackouts.

The network is facing a surge in demand as temperatures drop below zero and swathes of the country is covered in snow. Soaring demand sent day ahead UK power prices to an all-time high.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator said the emergency plan "should give the public confidence in Monday's energy supply" as millions are expected to work from home and turn up the heating.

The notice does not mean the coal-fired power stations will be used but means they will be ready to produce energy if called on by the Grid.

Snow covered London and the south-east of England on Sunday evening, with forecasters predicting up to six inches in parts of Essex.

Travel disruption is expected during Monday morning rush hour, with six yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow in place for much of the UK.

National Grid data suggests that power consumption is set to peak at almost 46,700 megawatts at 5pm on Monday, up from Sunday's high of just under 43,000.

The Grid is set to run another test of the so-called demand flexibility service between 5pm and 7pm tonight.

07:49 AM

Postal strikes boost couriers and employment agencies

One in eight businesses said they were affected by industrial action in October, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, Royal Mail walkouts actually boosted revenues for some businesses.

Darren Morgan, the ONS director of economic statistics, told BBC's Radio 4's Today programme that businesses said the most common impacts "were they weren't able to get the necessary goods or services and were unable to operate fully". He added:

If we look at the survey that underpins our figures this morning, we can see the impact of different kinds of strikes. Businesses are telling us the rail strikes hit hospitality pretty hard in particular. The port strikes hit haulage, logistics and shipping companies but the postal strikes actually tell us, in terms of the couriers and employment agencies, that postal strikes led to increased revenue for them - so a bit of a mixed picture on the impact of the strikes so far.

07:39 AM

Construction at record levels

Construction output is at its highest level on record, official data show, with strong order books and a drive in housebuilding set to make the sector's growth trend continue.

Darren Morgan, the ONS director of economic statistics, told BBC's Radio 4's Today programme:

The story on the month is those industries recovering ground from their falls in September. Motor traders bounced back pretty strongly. But there are two industries probably worth flagging that are a bit different as they actually grew in September and this has continued into October. Their underlying performance is stronger. The first is construction, which continued a strong trend over the last year and stands at its highest level on record, with new housebuilding driving growth this month. Businesses are also telling us that their order books remain healthy and the construction industry is well above where they were pre-pandemic. Health is the second sector I would pull out. GP appointments, A&E attendance and the Covid booster programme have all been driving up that sector.

07:36 AM

'Probably sensible' to focus on bigger GDP trend, says ONS

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has warned people not to get too excited about the improvement in Britain's economy in October.

Darren Morgan, the ONS director of economic statistics, told BBC's Radio 4's Today programme:

We estimated that in September that one fewer working day lowered economic growth by at least 0.3 percentage points so what we are seeing is the economy recovering ground from a natural bounceback, given there was the usual number of working days in October.

If you look at the latest three months with the previous three months, which is probably sensible, the economy fell by 0.3pc in the three months to October.

GDP grew 0.5% in October, following a fall of 0.6% in September.



However, over the last three months as a whole, the economy fell 0.3%.



GDP grew 0.5% in October, following a fall of 0.6% in September. However, over the last three months as a whole, the economy fell 0.3%.

07:20 AM

Covid testing boosts growth in services

The UK's dominant services sector managed strong monthly growth in October, expanding by 0.6pc compared to a contraction of 0.8pc the previous month.

A surge in coronavirus testing and vaccination boosted health, which made the second-biggest contribution to services. That follows a campaign to give booster shots to vulnerable people.

Travel services, including agencies, tour operators and other reservation services rebounded in October to 7.1pc growth, after contracting by 9.7pc in September.

The largest contribution to the growth in gross domestic product (GDP) came from wholesale and retail trade, as well as repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, which rose by 1.9pc in the month.

The figures brought GDP 0.4pc above its level in February 2020, the month before Covid-19 lockdowns started. On a quarterly basis, the economy remains smaller than it was before the pandemic started.

07:14 AM

Hunt issues warning despite economy's growth

The Chancellor has warned that "there is a tough road ahead" despite data showing the UK economy grew in October. Jeremy Hunt said:

While today's figures show some growth, I want to be honest that there is a tough road ahead. Our plan has restored economic stability and will help drive down inflation next year, but also lay the foundations for long-term growth through continued record investment in new infrastructure, science and innovation.

07:04 AM

UK economy grows 0.5pc

Britain's economy grew by 0.5pc in October from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, official data showed this morning.

The growth was ahead of economists' expectations of a 0.4pc bounce-back in October after September's 0.6pc contraction.

The Bank of England said last month that Britain's economy was probably already in a recession that could last until the end of 2023.

07:00 AM

National Grid being a 'prudent system operator'

National Grid has defended warming up two of its Drax coal-fired power stations by saying the move is what a "prudent system operator" should do.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy asked to delay their closure this summer until after winter to protect the nation's electricity supply.

Today is the first day the coal power units have been put on notice since then.

We've issued a notification to warm two winter contingency coal units. This measure should give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply.

(1/3) — National Grid ESO (@NationalGridESO) December 12, 2022

06:54 AM

Good morning

National Grid has put two of Britain's emergency coal fired power stations on standby as snow and freezing temperatures squeeze the nation's energy supply.

The electricity network operator said it was warming up its "contingency" coal stations, meaning they are on hand to produce energy if a surge in demand requires it.

The UK usually imports electricity from France in times of need, but issues with the country's nuclear power generation have affected supply this year.

What happened overnight

Asian shares dropped on Monday and the dollar edged higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1pc after rising 1.3pc the previous week, buoyed by optimism that China is finally opening up its economy with the dismantling of its zero-Covid policy.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3pc, meanwhile the S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2pc and Nasdaq futures fell 0.3pc.

In China, blue-chip shares were 0.5pc lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1pc.