National Grid Wins Two EEI Awards for Emergency Response

WALTHAM, Mass., January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has announced National Grid as a recipient of EEI’s Emergency Response Award and Emergency Recovery Award. Presented to EEI member companies, the honors recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards are presented during EEI’s January Board and CEO meeting.

National Grid received EEI’s Emergency Assistance Award for its work in New York during Hurricane Ida, and two EEI Emergency Recovery Awards for its power restoration efforts throughout Tropical Storm Henri and the 2021 October Nor'easter in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“This year brought several significant storms and other extreme weather-related events that impacted many customers and communities across the nation,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “National Grid and its employees worked around the clock following Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Henri and the 2021 October Nor’easter to ensure that power was restored safely and as quickly as possible. I applaud National Grid and its employees for their unwavering dedication to the customers and to the communities they so proudly serve, and I am honored to present them with these well-deserved awards.”

Despite recently experiencing some of the most impactful storms in National Grid’s service area in nearly 20 years, the company’s focus on safe and efficient restoration has only increased to meet customer expectations. National Grid’s dedicated emergency response organization works to ensure customers’ power is restored as soon as physically possible. When extreme weather hit last summer and fall, National Grid crews worked tirelessly over 18-hour shifts to restore power to our customers and communities throughout damaged areas.

“When a storm is approaching our region, our team jumps into action to make sure we are taking caring of our customers and minimizing any disruptions,” said Badar Khan, US President of National Grid. “We are regularly looking at our emergency response efforts and finding ways to improve as extreme weather becomes the norm. Each storm is an opportunity to put those improvements into practice. I am proud of the work our team did this fall out of dedication to our customers and it’s an honor for our team to be recognized by EEI.”

About EEI

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for 220 million Americans and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies as International Members and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

