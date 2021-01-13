National Guard on 24-hour watch in U.S. Capitol after Trump supporters' siege

National Guard members gather at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Guard were on a 24-hour watch in the U.S. Capitol after last week's violence, with off-duty members left to catch naps in hallways and below the bust of General George Washington, who led the United States to victory in its battle for independence against Britain more than two centuries ago.

A large presence of guard members dressed in fatigues and carrying rifles guarded the outside of the building, while others lined the corridors of the Capitol. The House of Representatives was meeting to consider impeaching President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on American democracy, when his supporters stormed the building in a deadly rampage.

While National Guard troops have been stationed inside and outside the seat of Congress since at least Friday, earlier they had not been armed with rifles.

Now, some of the 20,000 National Guard troops ordered to Washington to secure the city before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 have weapons in hand. Riot shields and gas masks are piled in the hallways.

New fencing and other security measures have also gone up around the building that is seen by many as an important global symbol of democracy. A seven-foot (two-metre) high fence has been erected around the Capitol, with metal barriers and National Guard troops protecting the congressional office buildings that surround it.

"The attack on the Capitol was a violent insurrection that resulted in the spilling of American blood," said U.S. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York. "And that's why extraordinary security measures have been taken.

"Officers were brutally beaten. The attackers wanted to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, hang Mike Pence, and hunt down sitting members of Congress. That's insurrection. That's sedition. That's lawlessness. That's terror," Jeffries said.

National Guard troops have been frequently used by states in helping law enforcement forces quell protests over the past year. However, the decision to arm them with guns highlights fears over the threat of further violence in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Officials have said it is important for the troops to be armed for their self defense and that they are still in a support role of law enforcement forces.

"The Capitol has responded in an appropriate way to meet the nature of the severe security threat that is being posed by domestic terrorists and white supremacists," said Jeffries.

He said the National Guard already had been considered as part of the security bubble for the inauguration but, based on the events of last week, the security had been ratcheted up.

With just one week left ahead of the inauguration, many Republicans have questioned whether Congress is moving too fast on impeachment.

"Impeaching the president in such a short timeframe would be a mistake," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's top Republican. "That doesn't mean the president is free from fault. The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters."

(Reporting by Greg Savoy; Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Writing by Diane Craft; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Experts say it's too late for a seamless transfer of power from Trump to Biden

    Due to events that have transpired in recent weeks, experts familiar with the transition process have abandoned hope that this one will get less rocky.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Feds Pursuing over 150 Suspects from Capitol Riot

    The Justice Department and the FBI are pursuing over 150 suspects from the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol on January 6, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.President Trump is facing calls for impeachment or resignation after inciting the mob to head to the Capitol. Rioters forced lawmakers to evacuate the building and injured dozens of police officers, killing one.Representative Tim Ryan (D., Ohio), chairman of the House subcommittee that oversees the Capitol Police, told reporters on Monday that rioters may have had some "level of coordination." Ryan said pipe bombs discovered outside the Democratic and Republican party headquarters the day of the riot may have been intended to draw police away from the Capitol.Investigators are looking into whether demonstrators were radicalized by domestic or foreign terrorist groups, a law enforcement official told the Times. FBI agents are scouring flight manifests and video footage of travelers to and from Washington, as well as over 70,000 photo and video tips from the public, to find suspects. Meanwhile, acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told federal prosecutors throughout the U.S. that investigations should be run out of Justice Department headquarters in Washington.A dozen suspects have already been arrested and charged, including a man who carried off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern as well as a QAnon conspiracist dressed as a viking. In some cases, rioters posed for photos in the Capitol, making it easier for law enforcement to identify them.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • In wake of Capitol riot, House members subject to security screenings

    Following the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, members of the House of Representatives will now be subject to security screening.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Photos show startling presence of National Guardsmen in halls

    One week after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, National Guardsmen were situated inside the building, reflecting the security measures in place in the wake of the attack and ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

  • Several Republican lawmakers threw fits over new metal detectors at the Capitol

    To get to the floor of the House, members of Congress now have to go through metal detectors, and this was too much for some Republican lawmakers to handle.The metal detectors were set up by Capitol Police on Tuesday, nearly a week after the Capitol riot, and all House members, staffers, and aides must walk through them. In a memo, Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett said the metal detectors were installed to ensure everyone is in compliance with regulations banning guns and incendiary devices from the chamber, CNN reports."There have been increasing tensions with certain incoming freshmen for months, who have been insistent on bringing firearms in violation of law and guidelines," one House Democrat told CNN, referring to Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.) and Madison Cawthorn (N.C.). Last week, Cawthorn told a news outlet that when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, he was armed, while Boebert has been boasting for weeks that she would carry her handgun at all times.On Tuesday, Boebert set off a metal detector, then refused to show Capitol Police officers what was in her bag; after a brief standoff, she was let through. Boebert wasn't the only one to cause a scene:> House GOP furious at new mags outside the chamber. Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Steve Womack erupted at Capitol Police as they were forced to go through the mags. Womack shouted "I was physically restrained!" And Mullin said "it's my constitutional right" and "they cannot stop me> > -- Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 13, 2021> Another member -- I believe it was Russ Fulcher -- just pushed his way through. He went through the metal detector, set it off, ran into a cop, and then pushed his way past her.> > -- Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021> Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) just told the cops at the door he believes the magnetometers are unconstitutional.> > -- Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) immediately fired off an angry tweet, saying lawmakers are "being wanded like criminals! We now live in [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's communist America!" Lesko and the rest of the anti-metal detector crowd got no sympathy from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who said they now know how high school students in her district feel. "Suck it up buttercups," she added. "Y'all brought this on yourselves." > It's almost as though GOP members promoting videos of themselves illegally carrying firearms on Capitol grounds, posting images of themselves holding guns next to Democratic members,& inciting an attack on the Capitol has consequences!> > Naturally, GOP are crying & playing victim. https://t.co/aetBLFfxfx> > -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

