National Guard’s aging battle taxis find new use in Ukraine fight

U.S. Army Spc. Nathaniel Gayle
Joe Gould
·3 min read

WASHINGTON ― As the Pentagon races to send equipment from its own inventories to Ukraine, it has turned to state National Guard units ― and at least five states are sending their aging M113 armored personnel carriers to Europe.

As of Friday, the governors of Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia have announced that, at the request of the Department of Defense, they’re turning M113s from their fleets over to Ukraine. The aid stems from President Joe Biden’s announcement April 13 of an $800 million package that included 200 M113s, among more than a dozen other capabilities.

“The governors are the commanders in chief of their respective national guards, and they’re proud to do this,” National Guard Association of the United States spokesman John Goheen said Friday.

The U.S. Army considers the M113, its Vietnam War battle taxi, obsolete and it stopped buying them in 2006. But as the fighting in Donbas faces a rainy, muddy spring, the M1113 ― which has tracks and weighs far less than an Abrams tank ― could offer Ukrainian forces transportation and protection from small-arms fire and the effects of artillery.

“You need mobility on the battlefield and protected mobility is even better,” Goheen said.

After the Indiana National Guard got the call from, it had its technicians at Camp Atterbury inspect, repair and road test their venerable M113s. From there, the vehicles were staged for transport and could be seen leaving atop flatbed trucks.

“We’ve been ordered to ship these out at the president’s directive, to provide military equipment to Ukraine,” the director of the Indiana National Guard’s joint staff, Brig. Gen. Justin Mann, said in a video.

“So, we got short notice, the team did a complete technical inspection, and we’re able to get all these things ready ahead of time, in less than five days. So a monumental, herculean effort by our maintainers, doing great work, and getting this equipment ready,” he said.

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

The latest announcement on M113s came from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, on Thursday.

“The reports of war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces amid their ongoing attacks on Ukraine are heartbreaking and demand serious action,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina stands with the people of Ukraine and is ready to support their fight for democracy and freedom.”

A North Carolina National Guard spokesman said the M113 is a great all-around, utilitarian vehicle that deployed to Iraq with the state’s guard units and is still used by them.

“They’re not just parked somewhere, they’re all operational,” said Lt. Col. Matt Handley, of the vehicles. “The M113′s gone through upgrades over the the years and they’re still functional.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine announced his state was not only donating M113s, but its law enforcement agencies were sending 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates, through the Fund to Aid Ukraine, a non-profit organization.

Separately, the Pentagon acknowledged today that a Florida National Guard unit that left Ukraine in February is continuing to train Ukrainian troops, in Germany and another undisclosed country, on radars and tactical vehicles.

“The National Guard is able to support equipment and training efforts expeditiously. The first shipment of equipment flowed two days after the president authorized support on April 13,” National Guard Bureau spokesman Wayne Hall said in an email.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated a village in the Kharkiv region and held back the Russian Federations offensive - a summary of the General Staff

    KATERINA TISHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 28 APRIL, 2022, 19:10 The Ukrainian military resumed control over the settlement of Kutuzovka in Kharkiv Region, and also held back the enemy's offensive in a number of directions.

  • The Kremlin orders a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine to start using rubles, state media says

    Russia will force the occupied city of Kherson to use rubles for payments according to state media. The transition will take place on May 1.

  • Scalise, Gaetz meet privately after fallout from leaked call

    House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) met privately on Wednesday amid the fallout from a leaked recording in which Scalise raised concerns about some of Gaetz’s remarks in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Their private discussion, which was first reported in Politico and confirmed to…

  • Russian troops in Kharkiv Region tortured and shot a paramedic

    Alyona Mazurenko - Friday, 29 April 2022, 18:54 Russian occupiers tortured and shot a 27-year-old local who joined the Anti-Terrorist Operation [a Ukrainian military counter-offensive against pro-Russian forces in Donbas during 2014-18, now renamed Joint Forces Operation -ed.

  • Poland is restoring gas supplies halted by Russian firm

    Poland’s state gas giant said Friday it was gradually restoring the flow of natural gas to municipalities that lost it after a Russian company halted supplies when Warsaw slapped it with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The supply cut was a separate development from Russia's decision earlier this week to stop gas deliveries to Poland.

  • Kharkiv region: Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured a strategically important settlement

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 29 APRIL 2022, 2:23 PM The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv Region, from the Russian invaders. Source: Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook Quote: "The forces of the assault unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, under the leadership of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, liberated the vi

  • Watch Rocket Lab attempt to catch a falling booster with a helicopter today

    Rocket Lab will take a shot a making history today with its attempt to catch a spent booster midair with a helicopter. Don't worry, it's not just a helicopter-mounted catcher's mitt for the first stage to crash into at terminal velocity; they have a little more sense than that. Once its location and velocity are confirmed, a nearby special-purpose helicopter will take off toward its location.

  • Pfizer says COVID treatment Paxlovid fails to prevent infection of household members

    Those who took the five-day course were found to be 32% less likely to become infected than the placebo group. Pfizer said safety data in the trial was consistent with previous studies, which had shown the pills to be 90% effective at preventing hospitalization in high-risk individuals when taken for five days shortly after symptom onset. “While we are disappointed in the outcome of this particular study, these results do not impact the strong efficacy and safety data we’ve observed in our earlier trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients ... and we are pleased to see the growing global use of Paxlovid in that population," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

  • Zelensky: Russian missiles targeted presidential quarters in Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published on Thursday that, in the first hours of the invasion, the presidential quarters in Kyiv were targeted by Russia. “We woke them up,” the Ukrainian president told Time in an interview — which spent more than two weeks in Ukraine speaking to officials — referring to…

  • Putin could use Russia's Victory Day on May 9 against Ukraine

    May 9th is Victory Day in Russia, the day Nazi Germany was defeated in 1945 at the end of World War II. Vladimir Putin has been using the holiday to glorify Russia and himself.

  • Putin Put on Blast Over Pathetic War Gear for Russian Troops

    TwitterAlthough Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine for months building up to the moment in February when Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off the assault, his military appears to have had one key oversight: Russian mercenaries are fighting with inferior first-aid kits without key life-saving gear, according to a number of viral posts that reportedly originated from Russian fighters involved in the war.Russians are starting to sound off about how Putin has failed to adequately prepare

  • Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand

    Companies and countries were at odds over Moscow's rouble-for-gas payment system on Friday, while European officials promised more guidance on whether buying Russian gas can comply with sanctions and Russia said it saw no problem with its plan. Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland on Wednesday after they refused to abide by the demand issued in a Russian presidential decree last month for gas payments in roubles, prompting concerns other countries could be the next to be hit. Germany, which imports around half of its gas from Russia, said on Friday energy companies can open special accounts with Gazprombank to pay for Russian gas, without breaching sanctions if transferring euros or dollars to them fulfils their contractual obligations.

  • Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate: another traitor of Ukraine found shot

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 29 APRIL 2022, 12:12 On 25 April, local collaborator Pavlo Sharohradskyi disappeared in the temporarily occupied town of Novoaidar in the Luhansk region. He was soon found shot in the head, with wounds on his body.

  • Could Russia's Victory Day be a milestone for the war in Ukraine?

    The Russian national holiday on May 9 celebrates the historical victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II. To help explain the significance of Victory Day and the impact it could have on the war in Ukraine, research analyst Julian G. Waller spoke to Yahoo News.

  • Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces stuck in the mud

    Russian combat forces have made “slow and uneven progress” in eastern Ukraine as their tanks and armoured vehicles are plagued by muddy conditions, senior US defence officials have said.

  • Op-Ed: Russia didn't learn from the Russo-Japanese War of 1904-05. But Ukraine can

    An established world power overestimated its prowess against a smaller, more motivated force.

  • Future NGAD fighter jets could cost ‘hundreds of millions’ apiece

    This would be more than twice the F-35′s price tag of at least $80 million apiece.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' helping Russian troops

    Viktor appeared nervous as masked Ukrainian security officers in full riot gear, camouflage and weapons pushed into his cluttered apartment in the northern city of Kharkiv. The middle-aged man came to the attention of Ukraine’s Security Service, the SBU, after what authorities said were his social media posts praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for “fighting with the Nazis,” calling for regions to secede and labeling the national flag “a symbol of death.” The SBU did not reveal Viktor's last name, citing their investigation.

  • Kim Kardashian teams up with Scout Bassett for SKIMS adaptive collection: 'A great example of inclusivity'

    The Paralympic athlete is featured in the shapewear brand's latest launch.