National Guard Apache helicopter crashes in north Mississippi

An AH-64 Apache attack helicopter belonging to the Mississippi Army National Guard crashed Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

The crash occurred southwest of Booneville, Mississippi, in rural southern Prentiss County.

Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, the state’s public affairs director, said the helicopter went down at approximately 2 p.m. CST during a “routine training flight.”

The spokesperson said casualties remain “unconfirmed,” though a local newspaper, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, reported that both an air ambulance and the county coroner responded to the crash site. The Apache typically flies with a crew of two Army aviators.

Smith added that “safety crews are currently working the scene of the accident with local authorities.”

The Mississippi crash is the second Apache crash this month and the third known Apache accident since an Army-wide aviation safety stand down in April 2023.

‘You’re always fighting gravity’ — The state of Army aviation

An Apache helicopter from the Utah National Guard went down near Salt Lake City on Feb. 12, injuring the National Guard soldier and Air Force pilot who were aboard. In May 2023, two pilots from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were injured when their Apache crashed near Yakima Training Center, Washington.