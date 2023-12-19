National Guard captures Russian occupier promised "only 2 days on front line" by his command

Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade have captured a Russian occupier on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine

Details: Soldiers of the 3rd Spartan Task Force Brigade captured a serviceman of the 70th Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces (permanent deployment point – Chechen Republic, Russia). It happened on the Zaporizhzhia front.

The occupier signed the contract in November 2023. He described the situation in his unit as critical, and says that this is his reason for surrendering.

According to the soldier, the Russian command promised that they would be on the front line for only two days and only in defence. However, he has been at the positions for 20 days and says that they are constantly ordered to assault without the support of machine guns and are given only two magazines of ammunition and a small number of grenades.

As a result, he suffered frostbite on his feet and surrendered to the Spartan Brigade during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

The National Guard said that the Russians continue to try to improve their position despite the losses.

