National Guard chief says it took over 3 hours for Pentagon leaders to grant Jan. 6 request

Ursula Perano
·2 min read

William Walker, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, testified to the Senate on Wednesday that it took three hours and 19 minutes for Pentagon leadership to approve a request for National Guard assistance during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Why it matters: The timeline over when National Guard requests were made and granted has been a key point of contention in congressional hearings examining the security failures surrounding the Capitol riots.

  • At House hearings last week, the former and current Capitol Police chiefs testified that the House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving took an hour to approve a request for National Guard backup. Irving denies the delay.

Another discrepancy appeared to surface during Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees.

  • Walker testified he received a "frantic call" from Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund asking for National Guard assistance at 1:49 p.m., and that he immediately relayed the request to Army leadership. The approval came from acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and was relayed to Walker via "Army Senior Leaders" at 5:08 p.m., according to the testimony.

  • But in a separate prepared statement, acting Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Robert Salesses testified that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy received Miller's approval at 4:32 p.m., and ordered National Guard forces to depart for the Capitol.

Of note: Walker also told the Senate on Wednesday that the D.C. National Guard received "immediate approval" to deploy forces during Black Lives Matter protests last summer, in contrast to the delays faced during the Jan. 6 riots by Trump supporters.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

