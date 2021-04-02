The National Guard deployed an immediate reaction force after someone rammed police officers with a car at the Capitol

Ryan Pickrell,John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
National Guard presence around the Capitol after a suspect rammed a police checkpoint
National Guard presence around the Capitol after a suspect rammed a police checkpoint on April 2, 2021. John Haltiwanger/Business Insider

  • The National Guard sent an immediate reaction force out to bolster security at the Capitol Friday.

  • A suspect rammed a police checkpoint on Friday. The suspect and a police officer have died.

  • The Guard presence in DC has been elevated since the Capitol riot earlier this year.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The National Guard deployed an immediate reaction force to the US Capitol Friday afternoon after someone rammed a police checkpoint.

National Guard troops near the Capitol
National Guard troops near the Capitol John Haltiwanger/Business Insider

The IRF consisted of soldiers and airmen ready to support Capitol Police, the Guard said in a statement, adding that "due to operational security, we cannot discuss further details regarding the IRF."

Guard troops are lined up around the perimeter of the Capitol and are wearing face shields to protect from COVID and carrying riot shields. Some appear to have sidearms; however, most wield batons in addition to the shields.

National Guard troops deployed near the Capitol
National Guard troops deployed near the Capitol John Haltiwanger/Business Insider

Capitol Police reported Friday afternoon that an unidentified suspect "rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."

The suspect, who is said to have gotten out of the car with a knife, was shot and has died. One Capitol police officer was died of injuries sustained during the attack and another is hospitalized.

Multiple videos captured National Guard troops responding to the incident at the Capitol.

As the National Guard said in its statement, there are more than 2,300 Guard members in Washington, DC supporting local, state, and federal authorities.

The National Guard presence is significantly smaller than the more than 25,000 Guard members that were deployed to the nation's capital following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol complex and heightened security surrounding President Joe Biden's inauguration.

national guard capitol
Members of Virginia National Guard walk by the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There have been allegations that the Pentagon dragged its feet with the National Guard response to the riot, delaying a necessary call to action by 3 hours.

While the Guard presence has diminished since January, it remains elevated due to persistent security concerns.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • For the first time, scientists find X-rays coming from Uranus

    Uranus, about four times the diameter of Earth, is the seventh planet from the sun and has two sets of rings around its equator.

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer dies after attacker rammed car into checkpoint; suspect also dead

    The Capitol Police chief confirmed that the suspect had lunged at police with a knife after exiting his vehicle.

  • Police lieutenant: Derek Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck was ‘totally unnecessary’

    Kneeling on the neck of someone who is handcuffed and in the prone position is “top-tier, deadly” force and should not be used, the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide division testified Friday at Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • NY Prosecutors Subpoenaed Trump Organization CFO’s Personal Bank Records

    New York State prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have subpoenaed the personal bank records of the company’s chief financial officer and are investigating gifts he and his family received from Trump, according to a new report. According to the New York Times, Manhattan prosecutors have turned their attention toward Allen Weisselberg, who has overseen the company’s finances for decades. Sources told the Times prosecutors working for Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. seem to be working to gain Weisselberg’s cooperation in their investigation into whether Trump and the company falsely manipulated property values to receive loans and tax benefits. Though Weisselberg has not been accused of wrongdoing, if prosecutors were to discover any possible illegal activity through a review of his personal finances, they could then use that information to push him to cooperate with the investigation. Prosecutors are also looking to obtain another round of internal documents from the Trump Organization, including general ledgers from a number of its more than two dozen properties that the company did not turn over last year, according to the report. They have subpoenaed records from banks where Trump or the Trump Organization had accounts, such as JPMorgan Chase and Capital One, as well. The developments come after the district attorney’s office obtained Trump’s tax records and other underlying financial documents in February after the Supreme Court ruled against the former president’s efforts to block Vance from receiving the financial information. Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a politically motivated “fishing expedition.” The probe is still investigating allegations that the Trump Organization played a role in doling out illegal hush-money payments in 2016 to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating campaign-finance laws in handing out the payments, which he said were made “at the direction of and with the knowledge of” Trump during his run for president in 2016. Cohen later testified to Congress that Weisselberg was aware of the payments and even helped create a plan to mask the reimbursements. The federal prosecutors who charged Cohen did not accuse Weisselberg of wrongdoing, however.

  • Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel With Low Risk of COVID-19, CDC Says

    But it's still discouraging non-essential trips as cases rise in areas across the country

  • Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating secrets law

    Myanmar's ousted leader is charged with breaking an official secrets law which carries a heavy jail term.

  • George Floyd news – live: Police officials reject Derek Chauvin’s use of force on day five of trial

    Latest developments from Hennepin County District Court

  • Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

    Tyler Glasnow looked like an ace, and Austin Meadows looked like a slugger again. Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth provided all the scoring, Glasnow breezed through six shutout innings and the reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off Miami reliever Yimi Garcia (0-1) on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in right-center with ease.

  • In squeezed euro debt sales, governments curb inflated hedge fund demand

    The ECB's massive bond-buying programme has fuelled a bonanza in euro zone sovereign debt, with some investors vastly overstating their orders at debt sales in a bid to secure the coveted paper. Borrowers including the European Union, France and Spain are moving to rein in orders from hedge funds in their syndicated bond sales, a government official and four banking sources involved in the deals told Reuters. The aim is to stem a deluge of inflated orders from these funds, which vastly overstate their demand in an attempt to guarantee they secure their desired amount of bonds, according to the sources.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game

    Amid the glow of baseball's opening day, there is a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.

  • The Miami hospitality sector is booming — so why are workers in short supply?

    As demand in the leisure and hospitality sector roars back to life during a wave of reopenings, Miami-area employers say they are finding it increasingly difficult to fill roles to meet it.

  • Shopping for flights? Change fees and other pre-pandemic penalties are back or returning soon on cheapest tickets

    With vacation travel rebounding, several airlines are reinstating ticket restrictions they lifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” The added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. —“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage of Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. On Thursday, however, COPA released a statement saying the bodycam footage can’t be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them sharing videos of minor victims.They said they’re “making every effort and researching all legal avenues that will allow for the public release of all video materials,” noting they are in contact with the Toledo family and will allow them to review all the footage.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge for the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fans finally returning to Fenway for Red Sox home opener

    After a delay, Red Sox fans are returning to Fenway Park for the team's home opener.

  • South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

    The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.

  • Jeff Bezos was reportedly so happy with Amazon's logo he said anyone who disliked it 'won't like puppies'

    Amazon's signature smile logo was created in 1999 and has stuck on boxes mailed to customers ever since.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 2

    Nearly 2,000 SC teachers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Hunter Biden Acknowledges Compromising Laptop ‘Absolutely’ May Belong to Him

    Hunter Biden acknowledged recently that a laptop left at a Delaware computer-repair shop in 2019 filled with compromising information “absolutely” could be his. “I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning set to air this weekend. “I have no idea.” “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he added. The acknowledgment comes months after the New York Post first reported on the emails, which suggest Hunter Biden may have made an introduction between his father, then–vice president Joe Biden, and a Ukrainian adviser to Burisma Holdings in 2015. The emails purportedly show that Hunter Biden made the introduction less than a year before his father pushed Ukranian officials to fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company. The documents, which Rudy Giuliani, then on the legal team of President Trump, gave to the paper, were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved. It was seized by the FBI months later. A senior federal law enforcement official told Fox News in October that the emails are “authentic,” while officials at the FBI and the Justice Department agreed with then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s comments that the laptop is “not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” According to the New York Post, other emails on the laptop featured Hunter Biden exploring potential business deals with China’s largest private energy company. He called one such deal “interesting for me and my family.” The laptop also reportedly held personal photos and recordings, including a video that purportedly shows Hunter Biden using drugs and engaging in sexual activity. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans concluded their investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in September, finding that the Obama administration had ignored “glaring warning signs” when the younger Biden joined the board of Burisma. The board position “created an immediate potential conflict of interest” because his father, who was vice president at the time, was involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine, the report said. However, both President Biden and his son have denied any wrongdoing.

  • Vulnerable Dems fret after getting a shock: AOC’s campaign cash

    Ocasio-Cortez’s largesse — and an oversight at the campaign headquarters — has raised awkward questions among her colleagues.