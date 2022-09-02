National Guard distributing water in Mississippi
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on Thursday that 600 National Guard members were aiding the response to the water crisis in the state capitol, Jackson.
Alina Habba bragged about having "firsthand knowledge" that may not help her client.
Donovan Mitchell reportedly erupted in joy when he discovered that the quartet of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love were still part of the Cleveland Cavaliers following Thursday's blockbuster deal. Brian Windhorst appeared on ...
Danya Perry was asked on MSNBC whether Trump would be guilty even if he had attempted to declassify the documents in his possession.
Ahead of the premiere of a documentary chronicling their relationship, Britney Spears is sending a message to her two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston. Read her words below.
"Those are the biggest secrets in the world," Doocy said of the documents found by the FBI, questioning why Trump did not turn them over.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, did not issue a final ruling and said she needs time to consider both sides' arguments.
Sarah Michelle Gellar has called out Howard Stern on his 2001 bet with Freddie Prinze Jr. that their marriage wouldn't last 10 years. "I think you owe us," she wrote on Instagram.
Lawyer Alina Habba revealed the seemingly lax Mar-a-Lago security as she defended Trump on Fox News over an FBI picture of top secret documents.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.
Trump in a radio show Thursday was still insisting he had declassified the documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Thursday that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents” and give them a warm welcome to Chicago.
UPDATE, 5 PM PT: Broadcast networks passed on carrying Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia, as the president cast MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy. ABC ran Press Your Luck, CBS went with a Young Sheldon rerun and NBC with a Law & Order replay. CNN and MSNBC carried the address, as did news division […]
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, they didn’t find a smoking gun, but they did find some smoldering passports.On August 8, agents removed from Trump’s home 33 boxes of sensitive government documents, including more than 100 records classified at the highest levels. In a 36-page brief responding to Trump’s motion to appoint a special master to review the material seized by the FB
In criticizing the way FBI handled evidence in its Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump appeared to admit in his Truth Social post that it wasn't planted.
A Florida woman is claiming that her security camera captured a "baby dinosaur" running across her yard.
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
Levin tweeted about a photograph featuring documents discovered by federal officials at Mar-a-Lago in August.
Cohen's comments came a day after the Justice Department released a photo showing an array of top-secret documents found at Mar-a-Lago.