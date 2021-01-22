‘We’re a National Guard family’: Jill Biden visits Capitol troops with cookies after some were forced to stay in garage

Dr Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the US Capitol to thank the National Guard troops who were working to protect Washington DC (AP)

First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise trip to visit the National Guard troops stationed at the US Capitol on Friday so she could deliver them cookies made from the White House.

The stop was not on Dr Biden’s official schedule, but it was made in an effort to show her gratitude towards the troops for protecting Washington DC around Inauguration Day.

"I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe. I know that you left your homestates,” she said on Friday afternoon when addressing troops stationed outside the US Capitol.

She went on to mention how the Biden Family was a “National Guard family” because their late son, Beau, served for that branch.

“Our son Beau was Delaware Army National Guard,” she continued. “He served for a year in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. So I’m a National Guard mom and when I saw … all that you’ve done and you left your home states and you’ve come here … I just wanted to say thanks from President Biden and my entire family.”

While she addressed the troops, Dr Biden was holding a basket of chocolate chip cookies, which were baked as a “small thank you” to the members who’ve worked to protect Washington DC in recent weeks.

“The White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies,” Dr Biden said. “I can’t say that I’ve baked them all myself,” she added with a laugh.

“So I wanted to give you each a cookie just as a small thank you for your service and your families’ service … I truly appreciate all that you do. The National Guard always holds a special place in the hearts of all the Bidens. So thank you,” her speech concluded.

The visit came after thousands of National Guardsmen were told to abruptly vacate the US Capitol on Thursday and forced to rest in a nearby parking garage. The group had no internet service, just one working outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops.

Backlash ensued after pictures and reports circulated of the troop members in the unheated parking garage, given they were in Washington DC to serve the public and protect the national capital following the riots that took place two weeks prior.

