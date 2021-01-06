National Guard heading to Capitol amid violent riot protesting Trump’s election loss

Rioters objecting to Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday. (BBC News)

As violent protesters remained inside the Capitol building, Donald Trump’s top spokeswoman claimed National Guard forces were being deployed to help restore order.

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted. “We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful.”

At least one woman has been shot and members of the House and Senate remain inside the building. They were meeting to count Electoral Votes, to which the rioters and the president were objecting.

A National Guard official told The Independent just before Ms McEnany’s tweet that the bureau had not received a request to go and help restore order, saying that likely would have gone through the Department of the Army. A spokesman for the Office of the Secretary of Defense said he had not shot down any such request from District of Columbia officials or senior congressional leaders.

The president was silent during the onset of the violence, even after stoking a large rally protesting his election loss. His motorcade even led the throng to the Capitol.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” the president wrote in one post.

“You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” Mr Trump told his supporters at that rally.

At several points, he told the crowd they should not “take it anymore”.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” the president told rally-goers, many of whom became rioters about an hour later.

“Our country has had enough," Mr Trump said. “We will not take it anymore – that’s what this is all about.”

Congressman Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican, told Fox News that House members had been moved from the chamber. Video footage showed members of the Senate also had been evacuated.