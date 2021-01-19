A National Guard member in DC for the inauguration is pulling double duty as a band elementary school teacher in between guard shifts

Taylor Ardrey
national guard
Members of the US National Guard stand watch at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 17, 2021, during a nationwide protest called by anti-government and far-right groups supporting US President Donald Trump and his claim of electoral fraud in the November 3 presidential election. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

  • A National Guard member, who is currently in Washington DC as security for Inauguration Day, has managed to do double duty as a teacher during breaks in service, the Washington Post reported.

  • Sgt. Jacob Kohut is a band teacher who teaches elementary and middle schoolers from a Humvee on Zoom, according to WTOP News.

  • "The last thing these students need is a disruption in their teaching," Kohut told the Washington Post. "I would rather teach the class, even if that means I'm very tired."

A DC National guard sergeant who is securing the US Capitol for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also serves as a band teacher for his students when he is on break from duty, according to the Washington Post.

While in Washington, DC, Jacob Kohut is using Zoom to teach Virginia elementary and middle schoolers virtually from his Humvee, WTOP News reported.

"The last thing these students need is a disruption in their teaching," Kohut, who plays the saxophone and bassoon, told the Washington Post. "I would rather teach the class, even if that means I'm very tired."

Following the deadly US Capitol siege on January 6 that resulted in five deaths, more than 20,000 members of the National Guard were sent to DC last week as a precaution for potential violence.

"I think it's an honor to serve in this capacity for the peaceful transition of power," Kohut, who is also apart of the 257th Army Band, told WTOP News.

"I try to kind of talk about it at the beginning just saying you know don't worry about me, we're good over here," Kohut told NBC News. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kohut was acknowledged by the US Army for fulfilling both duties.

"Dr. (Sgt.) Jake Kohut, member of D.C. National Guard and band teacher at Canterbury Woods Elementary School, Fairfax County Public Schools, has been working around the clock since Wednesday," the post said. "Not only is he protecting our nation's capital, but in between shifts, he is dedicated to his CWES students, teaching from #Capitol."

Diane Leipzig, the principal at Canterbury Woods Elementary School, one of two schools where Kohut works, told the Washington Post, Kohut is "extremely dedicated."

"I think he is an excellent example," Leipzig said. "He teaches our kids the importance of practice, determination, and resilience."

