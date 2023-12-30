National Guard soldiers down Russian cruise missiles using small arms – photo

A mobile fire group from the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine shot down a Russian cruise missile using small arms during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on 29 December.

Source: The National Guard of Ukraine

Details: After detecting a target moving towards Kyiv, the National Guard personnel opened fire from their machine guns.

Upon examining the wreckage, it was found that the missile had lost control and crashed due to the detonation of its fuel tanks. The warhead did not explode.

For reference: Mobile fire groups of the National Guard are created to counter air strikes, specifically for downing missiles and kamikaze drones. Combined with the effective work of air defence units, this enables an increase in the success rate of intercepting aerial targets, thereby preserving infrastructure and the lives of citizens.

