National Guard soldiers transferring Covid vaccines ‘held at gunpoint’

Larry Harris was arrested after reportedly holding 11 national guardsmen at gunpoint. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

Eleven National Guardsmen transferring coronavirus vaccines have been held at gunpoint in West Texas.

Larry Harris, 66, from Arizona is accused of following three National Guard vans and trying multiple times to run the vehicles off the road as he followed them for around two miles.

Mr Harris reportedly turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic, managing to make the vans come to a stop. Aiming his gun at an unarmed guardsman, Mr Harris allegedly claimed that he was a detective, said he needed to search the vehicles and ordered the other guardsmen to leave their vans, KCBD reported.

Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams said: “They’re unarmed, they comply. They get out of the van. This guy is holding them at gunpoint and starts searching their van."

Mr Harris told police that he thought that the uniformed guardsmen had kidnapped a woman and a child. When police arrived, he had a Colt 1911 pistol .45 Caliber with a second magazine on him and yet another magazine in his car, according to police.

Mr Harris was arrested on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint of 11 National Guard Soldiers, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a Public Servant, and interference with Texas Military Forces, according to KCBD.

Police said: “Mr Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed."

Chief Williams added: “I am amazed that this did not turn into a very bad situation because he was standing in the midst of these guardsmen, with a loaded handgun. Plenty of ammunition to cause a lot of havoc and for whatever reason, he put the gun in the front of his pants when he saw officers arriving and officers were able to take him into custody without incident."

If convicted, Mr Harris could spend up to 20 years in prison.

According to The Forth Worth Star-Telegram, authorities said Homeland Security is also taking part in the investigation.