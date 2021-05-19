National Guard troops expect to leave U.S. Capitol next week - officials

Refinery29

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images) Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged co-conspirator in his many sexual abuse scandals, will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries from author James Patterson. This is Patterson’s second project exploring Epstein’s life; his Netflix documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich premiered in 2020. The series, to be called Chasing Ghislaine, was announced on Monday, and will premiere later in 2021 on Discovery+. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will provide an inner look at Epstein’s “wealth and influence,” but also show how “Maxwell’s alleged role within this conspiracy threatens a shadowy cabal of international elite and world leaders who might do anything to keep their identities — and motives — hidden.” Chasing Ghislaine will feature more than 30 interviews conducted by journalist and author Vicky Ward, who apparently knew Maxwell socially. “We have the definitive look at the man and his alleged primary co-conspirator, who many believe holds the keys to the remaining mysteries of Epstein’s operations, including the web of men whose money propped him up and allowed him to victimize young girls for nearly two decades,” a representative for Discovery, Inc. said in the announcement, adding that the team behind the series will “shed light on the case — and the suspected cover-up.” With Maxwell’s trial expected to finally begin in November — almost a year-and-a-half after her arrest and almost two years after Epstein’s death — Chasing Ghislaine could not come sooner. Since her July 2 arrest at her New Hampshire home last year, Maxwell has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY. That same month, she pled not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking charges, which included perjury, “transporting a minor for the purposes of criminal sexual activity,” and “conspiring to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.” In March of this year, Maxwell faced additional charges for sex trafficking a minor and a sex trafficking conspiracy charge by federal prosecutors. While her previous six convictions could land her in prison for up to 35 years, the additional two charges could extend her time behind bars exponentially. Despite the bizarre ways in which Maxwell has tried to escape public attention — and tried to evade police detection following Epstein’s death — the attention around her could not be more heightened. Lest we forget, let’s thank James Patterson (of all people!) for bringing this deeply disturbing story to our small screens once again. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What's Revealed In Ghislaine Maxwell's DepositionGhislaine Maxwell Was Complicit, New Documents SayWhy Is Trump Wishing Ghislaine Maxwell "Well"?