National Guard of Ukraine receives field hospitals from Netherlands

The National Guard of Ukraine has reported that it is already using modern field hospitals received from the Netherlands.

Source: European Pravda; Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard, on Telegram

Details: The National Guard noted that they have already received and are using the medical and humanitarian assistance provided, in particular field hospitals, which were transferred by the Dutch government’s decision. There are already eight of them in total.

The National Guard points out that the mobile medical hospital, which is designed for 26-50 beds in various configurations and is equipped with an autonomous power supply, can operate without a power supply on a diesel generator and also has a water supply and sanitation system.

"This significantly improves the conditions for providing assistance and treatment to our servicemen and facilitates the work of doctors who save soldiers' lives. It is provided with the necessary medicines and supplies," the National Guard notes.

Background:

In December, it was reported that Ukrainian border guards received from the Netherlands three field hospitals and six medevacs.

In November, Ukraine received a military field hospital from Estonia and Iceland .

In the summer, Spain also donated a field hospital.

