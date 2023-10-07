National Guard's dogs awarded for 'dedicated service'

The National Guard of Ukraine's 5th Separate Slobozhanska Brigade awarded their service dogs for helping protect the country amid war, the Interior Ministry said on Oct. 7.

Representatives of the unit's command congratulated the dogs and their handlers at an award ceremony that took place in Kharkiv's central square.

"They continue to serve and protect our country from all existing wartime threats," the ministry said in a Telegram post.

The Interior Ministry oversees the National Guard, whose units – including the 5th – are fighting on the war's hot spots with the regular Armed Forces and Territorial Defense brigades.

