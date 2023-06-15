National Guardsman Jack Teixeira indicted for sharing classified defence documents on Discord

Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts, being taken into custody by armed tactical agents on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Dighton, Mass (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

US Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on Thursday for allegedly leaking highly classified materials on social media, according to the Justice Department.

“The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified information jeopardizes our nation’s security,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement announcing the indictment. “Individuals granted access to classified materials have a fundamental duty to safeguard the information for the safety of the United States, our active service members, its citizens and its allies.”

The Massachusetts man, 21, could face a sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Mr Teixeira, who allegedly posted defence documents on a server within the gamer-focused chat app Discord, has pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.