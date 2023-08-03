National guardsman working for Russian intelligence sentenced to 12 years in prison

SBU informs about traitor from the National Guard who collaborated with Russian occupants and was sentenced to 12 years in prison

A servicemember with Ukraine’s National Guard has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars for supplying Russia’s military intelligence with details about the training of Ukrainian units, Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a press release on Aug. 3.

According to the statement, the enemy collaborator turned out to be a former platoon commander at one of the training centers for units within the National Guard.

"He was recruited by a staff member of the 316th Intelligence Center of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU), who presented himself as Sergey Privalov," the SBU said.

Russian handlers gave the traitor the call sign Richard and determined the tasks he was to carry out. The traitor was supposed to gather information about foreign military assistance to the National Guard units, as well as information about the combat readiness of Ukrainian troops.

"The military counterintelligence of the SBU gradually documented the criminal actions of the enemy agent and apprehended him during an attempt to transfer confidential information to the Russian GRU," the message said.

The report added that the courts have found the offender guilty and sentenced him to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

