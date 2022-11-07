National Guardsmen display their skill in destroying Russian drones

84
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Mykolaiv-based National Guardsmen have constructed an installation with PK machine guns [Kalashnikov tank machine gun - ed.] to destroy Russian drones.

Source: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: For mobility, the installation was set up on a pickup truck. The National Guard has noted that it has already shot down three Shahed-136 drones.

A large proportion of the armoured vehicles currently being used in the hostilities in Ukraine are equipped with 7.62-mm tank machine guns or other large-calibre machine guns.

The Kalashnikov tank machine gun uses an electric trigger, and it does not have a bipod or a pistol grip with a buttstock.

Therefore, the National Guardsmen added a trigger mechanism to the installation itself, which activates two machine guns at once.

An anti-aircraft sight was also added to the machine gun in the National Guard workshop.

&nbsp;


Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

