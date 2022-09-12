National Guardsmen "pacify" Russian Su-25 attack aircraft using Stinger

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:41

Special units of the Ukrainian National Guard have destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft, and captured trophies and prisoners in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: East Operational Command of the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "The Guard's calculation of the Stinger man-portable air-defence system destroyed a Russian Su-25 subsonic attack aircraft. Within a few hours, special unit mortar crews discovered and inflicted damage on an area of concentrated enemy equipment.

As a result, two Ural trucks, two BTR-82 armoured personnel carriers, an armoured combat vehicle and a fuel truck have been destroyed. We can confirm the deaths of ten Russian occupiers."

Details: The press service of the eastern division of National Guard verified with Ukrainska Pravda that the aircraft had been shot down on 11 September.

East Operational Command also reports that the National Guard has taken seven occupiers prisoner as a result of search and filtering operations in the liberated city of Kupiansk.

Additionally, National Guardsmen captured two Russian BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers in good condition, and "thanked the occupiers’ leadership for a lend-lease of sorts for their unit."

