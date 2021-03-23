National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines held at gunpoint

Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines thorough Texas on Monday were held at gunpoint, police said.

Larry Harris is accused of following a convoy of National Guard soldiers before attempting to run them off the highway with his truck several times in Lubbock County, according to Idalou police Chief Eric C. Williams.

Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona, eventually turned his truck into oncoming traffic, stopping three National Guard vans near Idalou, Williams said. He then pointed a gun at a soldier, identified himself as a detective, ordered the guardsmen out of their vehicles and demanded to search their vans, according to police.

The guardsmen were uniformed and transporting vaccines to Matador, Texas.

Idalou police responded and were able to arrest Harris without incident, Williams said. He had a loaded .45-caliber Colt 1911 pistol, an additional loaded magazine on his person and another loaded magazine in his truck.

None of the guardsmen were injured, and the vaccines eventually made it to Matador.

Image: National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines thorough Texas (Idalou Police Department)
Image: National Guardsmen transporting Covid-19 vaccines thorough Texas (Idalou Police Department)

It does not appear the vaccines were what Harris was after, officials said. He told police that he thought people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child, Williams said.

"Mr. Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed," he said. "This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon, then the Idalou Officers arrived on scene. We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt."

Harris faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint of 11 National Guard soldiers, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant and interference with Texas military forces.

He is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center. An attorney was not listed for Harris in jail records.

The Department of Homeland Security is involved in the investigation, and additional federal charges against Harris are expected, Williams said.

Recommended Stories

  • Ahmad Al-Issa Identified as Suspect in Colorado Grocery Shooting

    Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa as the suspect in the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., that left ten people dead on Monday. Law enforcement officials said Al-Issa opened fire on customers and responding officers at a King Soopers grocery store with a rifle before being shot in the leg by police and taken into custody. He is in the hospital in stable condition, officials said. Police identified victims between the ages of 20 and 65, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowika, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. Al-Issa has been charged with ten counts of murder. Law enforcement officials did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting and investigators believe there were no other suspects involved. “It is premature for us to draw any conclusions at this point in time,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said. “I can tell you the community is safe and we will continue to share updates as we conduct our investigation and draw conclusions as a result of that investigation.” The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, reportedly told The Daily Beast that his brother is “very anti-social” and paranoid. “When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Al-Issa reportedly told the outlet, adding that he believes his brother is mentally ill. A Facebook page that appeared to belong to Al-Issa showed that his family had immigrated to the U.S. from Syria. The page featured quotes from the prophet Muhammad as well as posts about mixed martial arts. Police received reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. local time on Monday, officials said. A witness told the Denver Post the gunman didn’t say anything before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting,” the witness said. Another witness said after the gunman had “let off a couple of shots” he “was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” The massacre in Boulder marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in one week, after a gunman opened fire on three Atlanta-area massage parlors, killing eight people including six Asian women.

  • U.S. Supreme Court explores extent of tribal police authority

    U.S. Supreme Court justices, in a case on Tuesday testing the scope of Native American tribal police powers, leaned toward backing the authority of a tribal police officer in Montana to stop and search a non-Native American motorist on a public road on reservation land. The justices heard arguments in a case focusing on drug-related charges brought against a man named Joshua James Cooley, who is not a Native American, after Crow tribal police officer James Saylor in 2016 found methamphetamine and firearms in his vehicle, which was parked on a roadside on reservation land.

  • 3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

    Three members of a Russian bomber's air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Moscow. Russian media reported that the victims included Col. Vadim Beloslyudtsev, the commander of the bomber unit stationed at the Shaikovka airbase near Kaluga.

  • Belize national team held at gunpoint while in Haiti for World Cup qualifier

    The team was eventually allowed to continue to its destination and is unharmed but shaken by the incident.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • Russia and China lash out at 'destructive' US in united front against West

    China and Russia on Tuesday lashed out at the “destructive” behaviour of the United States and called for a UN Security Council summit to establish stability between global superpowers. The rare show of diplomatic unity came after a Western coalition imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged interment camps in Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uighur Muslims are said to have been held in slave-like conditions. China on Tuesday summoned the British and EU ambassadors over the coordinate sanctions. After meeting in the Chinese city of Guilin, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on Tuesday called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability". The statement also urged other countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the deplorable human rights record of both Moscow and Beijing. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said that Moscow and Beijing agree about the “destructive” intentions of the United States which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War-era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centered international legal architecture”. Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer.” Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable,” Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday. “Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying. Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.

  • Kodak Black Speaks Out on YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Arrest

    Even though Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have been beefing for years, Kodak said on Instagram Live that he isn't happy NBA is in jail.

  • Woman left horrified after noticing racy reflection in her wine glass: 'My worst fear'

    She had no idea what she had actually posted on Instagram until someone pointed out the reflection in her wine glass.

  • Why Some People Are Getting COVID-19 Again

    If you have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, probably the last thing you want is to get the virus again. And until recently, you may have thought or hoped that once you had the disease, you w...

  • 21 Savage Responds to People Trolling Over His New Veneers

    Rapper 21 Savage took to Twitter where he playfully revealed the cost of his teeth while also stating that the veneers are his because he paid for them.

  • ‘Next phase’ of criminal probe into Trump finances: Finding witnesses

    Investigators in a criminal probe of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s real-estate business are combing through millions of pages of newly acquired records with an eye toward identifying witnesses who can bring the documents to life for a jury, say two people familiar with the probe. But a growing universe of people, institutions and agencies are being scrutinized by Vance’s prosecutors as potential witnesses in the case. Prosecutors are looking to gather information and testimony from bankers, bookkeepers, real-estate consultants and others close to the Trump Organization who could provide insights on its dealings, according to interviews and court filings.

  • Fox News host apologizes for error after telling Trump that Biden's DHS secretary had stepped down

    Fox News host Harris Faulkner had an awkward exchange with former President Donald Trump on Monday when she wrongly informed him that Alejandro Mayorkas, President Biden's secretary of homeland security, had just resigned.

  • They Had Mild Covid. Then Their Serious Symptoms Kicked In.

    In the fall, after Samar Khan came down with a mild case of COVID-19, she expected to recover and return to her previous energetic life in Chicago. After all, she was just 25, and healthy. But weeks later, she said, “this weird constellation of symptoms began to set in.” She had blurred vision encircled with strange halos. She had ringing in her ears, and everything began to smell like cigarettes or Lysol. One leg started to tingle, and her hands would tremble while putting on eyeliner. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times She also developed “really intense brain fog,” she said. Trying to concentrate on a call for her job in financial services, she felt as if she had just come out of anesthesia. And during a debate about politics with her husband, Zayd Hayani, “I didn’t remember what I was trying to say or what my stance was,” she said. By the end of the year, Khan was referred to a special clinic for COVID-related neurological symptoms at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, which has been evaluating and counseling hundreds of people from across the country who are experiencing similar problems. Now, the clinic, which sees about 60 new patients a month, in-person and via telemedicine, has published the first study focused on long-term neurological symptoms in people who were never physically sick enough from COVID-19 to need hospitalization, including Khan. The study of 100 patients from 21 states, published Tuesday in The Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, found that 85% of them experienced four or more neurological issues like brain fog, headaches, tingling, muscle pain and dizziness. “We are seeing people who are really highly, highly functional individuals, used to multitasking all the time and being on top of their game, but, all of a sudden, it’s really a struggle for them,” said Dr. Igor J. Koralnik, the chief of neuro-infectious diseases and global neurology at Northwestern Medicine, who oversees the clinic and is the senior author of the study. The report, in which the average patient age was 43, underscores the emerging understanding that for many people, long COVID can be worse than their initial bouts with the infection, with a stubborn and complex array of symptoms. This month, a study that analyzed electronic medical records in California found that nearly a third of the people struggling with long COVID symptoms — like shortness of breath, cough and abdominal pain — did not have any signs of illness in the first 10 days after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Surveys by patient-led groups have also found that many COVID survivors with long-term symptoms were never hospitalized for the disease. In the Northwestern study, many experienced symptoms that fluctuated or persisted for months. Most improved over time, but there was wide variation. “Some people after two months are 95% recovered, while some people after nine months are only 10% recovered,” Koralnik said. Five months after contracting the virus, patients estimated, they felt on average only 64% recovered. Across the country, doctors who are treating people with post-COVID neurological symptoms say the study’s findings echo what they have been seeing. “We need to take this seriously,” said Dr. Kathleen Bell, chairwoman of the physical medicine and rehabilitation department at the University Texas Southwestern Medical Center, who was not involved in the new study. “We can either let people get worse and the situation gets more complicated, or we can really realize that we have a crisis.” Bell and Koralnik said many of the symptoms resembled those of people who had concussions or traumatic brain injuries or who had mental fogginess after chemotherapy. In the case of COVID, Bell said, experts believe that the symptoms are caused by “an inflammatory reaction to the virus” that can affect the brain as well as the rest of the body. And it makes sense that some people experience multiple neurological symptoms simultaneously or in clusters, Bell said, because “there’s only so much real estate in the brain, and there’s a lot of overlap” in regions responsible for different brain functions. “If you have inflammation disturbances,” she said, “you can very well have cognitive effects and things like emotional effects. It’s really hard to have one neurological problem without having multiple.” Dr. Allison P. Navis, a neuro-infectious disease specialist at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City who was not involved in the study, said that about 75% of her 200 post-COVID patients were experiencing issues like “depression, anxiety, irritability or some mood symptoms.” Participants in the study were overwhelmingly white, and 70% were women. Navis and others said that the lack of diversity quite likely reflected the demographics of people able to seek care relatively early in the pandemic rather than the full spectrum of people affected by post-COVID neurological symptoms. “Especially in New York City, the majority of patients who got sick with COVID are people of color and Medicaid patients, and that’s absolutely not the patients one sees at the post-COVID center,” Navis said. “The majority of patients are white, often they have private insurance, and I think we have to figure out a little bit more what’s going on there with those disparities — if it’s purely just a lack of access or are symptoms being dismissed in people of color or if it’s something else.” In the Northwestern study, Koralnik said that because coronavirus testing was difficult to obtain early in the pandemic, only half of the participants had tested positive for the coronavirus, but all had the initial physical symptoms of COVID-19. The study found very little difference between those who had tested positive and those who had not. Koralnik said that those who tested negative tended to contact the clinic about a month later in the course of the disease than those who tested positive, possibly because some had spent weeks being evaluated or trying to have their problems addressed by other doctors. Khan was among the participants who had a negative test for the virus, but she said she later tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, proof that she had been infected. Another study participant, Eddie Palacios, 50, a commercial real estate broker who lives in Naperville, a Chicago suburb, tested positive for the coronavirus in the fall, experiencing only a headache and loss of taste and smell. But “a month later, things changed,” he said. “I was cleaning my gutters and I forgot where I was, I forgot what I was doing on the roof,” Palacios said. When he remembered, he added, the idea of doing “something as simple as climbing on a ladder all of a sudden became a mountain.” In his job, “my clients would tell me things like a passcode or an address and I couldn’t remember it,” he said. At Palacios’s first appointment with the Northwestern clinic, “I did the cognitive tests, and I failed them all,” he said. On a return visit, he did another battery of tests, he said, “and I didn’t do so hot on that, either.” Palacios was referred for cognitive rehab at a long-established program in Chicago that helps give patients strategies to manage and improve memory, organizational and cognitive difficulties. But he did not go, he said, because “I completely forgot.” He plans to go now. In the Northwestern study, 43% of the patients had depression before having COVID-19; 16% had previous autoimmune diseases, the same percentage of patients who had previous lung disease or had struggled with insomnia. Experts cautioned that because the study was relatively small, these preexisting conditions might or might not be representative of all long-term patients. “We are all seeing very small pieces of the elephant in terms of the long COVID group,” Bell said. “Some of us are seeing tail; some of us are seeing trunk.” Along with neurological symptoms, 85% of the patients were experiencing fatigue, and nearly half had shortness of breath. Some also had chest pain, gastrointestinal symptoms, variable heart rate or blood pressure. Nearly half of the participants were experiencing depression or anxiety. Khan said that she experienced “heart palpitations if I just got up to open the curtains.” Her cardiologist said she was the fifth previously healthy young person to walk into his office that week. In the beginning, her fatigue was so severe that walking two or three laps around her 600-square-foot apartment would exhaust her for the rest of the day. In addition, she said that she had “really intense mood fluctuations that don’t feel like they’re mine.” “Waking up every day in this body, sometimes hope feels a little dangerous,” said Khan, who will soon start the cognitive rehab program. “I have to wonder: Am I going to recover, or am I going to just figure out how to live with my new brain?” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder. Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex.

  • Biden's multitrillion-dollar infrastructure jam

    The president has yet to develop a roadmap for getting his reported $3 trillion effort through Congress, where it could hit a dead end.

  • Boulder supermarket shooting suspect ID’d as 21-year-old man

    Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the killing of 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket.

  • 69-Year-Old Woman Attacked During Violent Robbery in Daly City

    An unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera robbing a 69-year-old Asian woman in a Daly City, California neighborhood last week. The footage shows the woman walking along Sierravista and Norwood around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday when a man came running at her, according to ABC's Dion Lim. A 69-year-old Asian woman was attacked and robbed Thursday afternoon in Daly City.

  • Slain Colorado officer, father of seven, sought new life away from front line dangers

    A U.S. police officer killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday had seven children and had been looking for a new job in order to protect his family, his father said. The shooting in Boulder, Colorado, left nine other people dead while a suspect injured in the violence was arrested, authorities told a news conference late on Monday. Officer Eric Talley was the first on the scene, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said, lauding his intervention as "heroic."

  • I Can't Even Put Into Words How Angry I Am at Spring Breakers, but Here Goes Nothing

    You learn as a kid that if something is deemed wrong, you probably shouldn't do it. But the more you're denied it, the more (oh, the more) you want it.

  • 10 victims, suspect identified in Boulder mass shooting

    Officials in Colorado have publicly identified the suspect and victims in Monday's mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a supermarket in the Denver suburb.