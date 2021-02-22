National Health Investors: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $58.5 million, or $1.37 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $37.1 million, or 83 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $250.5 million, or $5.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $332.8 million.

The company's shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $69.79, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHI

