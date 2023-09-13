National Heirloom Exposition comes to Ventura County for first time

The 10th National Heirloom Exposition, a tribute to historic strains of crops, is holding its first-ever Ventura County edition as the event returns for its initial post-pandemic run.

The expo opened Tuesday at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and continues through Thursday.

Farmers, researchers and homesteaders joined the curious in browsing halls full of plants, produce and poultry on the opening day. In the expo's main hall, a dense cloud of melon fragrance rose from rows of tables lined with fruits and vegetables in every hue, size and shape.

The expo, which started in 2011 and was previously held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, celebrates heirloom crops: strains of fruits, vegetables and other plants that have survived over generations.

Some on display at the expo Tuesday included a slender striped squash called a "candystick dessert," a rotund pumpkin varietal accurately dubbed a "red warty thing" and the "Tennessee sweet potato squash," a hulking, light-green squash that bears almost no resemblance to a sweet potato.

The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a full slate of speakers, both local and international, and special seed swaps from 3-6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $15, available at the gate. Details can be found at theheirloomexpo.com.

Heirloom poultry breeds are on display as part of the National Heirloom Expo at the fairgrounds.

