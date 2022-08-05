National homebuilder NVR adding manufacturing jobs in region

A homebuilder with a healthy pipeline of Charlotte-area projects is doubling down on its North Carolina manufacturing operations.

NVR Inc., a homebuilder based in Reston, Virginia, was approved for incentives this week by the state’s economic investment committee for a $33.9 million manufacturing expansion.

The company intends to expand its existing Cleveland County manufacturing facility, as well as establish a new location in Cumberland County. In total, the project will create 261 jobs at an average annual wage of $46,510, state leaders said.

