A national ‘Hot Chicken’ brand will open its first Triangle location this week

Few food trends are as hot these days as hot chicken.

The Triangle will get its first location from a national hot chicken brand this weekend as Dave’s Hot Chicken debuts its new Holly Springs location.

The fast casual chicken chain will open Friday, Dec. 15 in Holly Springs, at 114 Grand Hill Pl in the Holly Springs Town Center development. The space was formerly the location of Mason Jar Tavern.

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced a move into the Triangle in 2021, led by franchisees Russell and Loreen Hansen, who also own the local Blaze Pizza locations.

Holly Springs will mark the second Dave’s Hot Chicken for the Hansens, following the opening of the Wilmington location last year. A different ownership group has a deal for 12 more locations in the Charlotte area.

The Hansen’s franchise deal is for 10 Triangle and Eastern North Carolina locations, so eight more are on the way. The local group tapped Amanda Muentnich as managing partner, helping to launch the brand in a new market.

“Dave’s is pretty trendy, it’s popular with a younger crowd. When you walk in the door you’ll see lots of fun graffiti and hear really good music,” Muentnich said in an interview earlier this year. “And hot chicken is hot right now. That’s what people are looking for and Dave’s has no fluff on its menu. The chicken is super juicy and goes from no spice, where you can really taste the chicken, up to reaper.”

The brand started in 2017 as a pop-up in California and is best known for its range of painfully yet deliciously spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders. The spice spans seven different heat levels from mild to “Reaper,” which glows a fiery red.

The sides include waffle fries, mac and cheese and a kale slaw.

The Holly Springs location will be open seven days a week starting at 10:30 a.m. every day for lunch and closing at 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and staying open for late night service until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.