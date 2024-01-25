National Hurricane Center changing way cone of uncertainty is used

The National Hurricane Center is changing the way they use a very familiar forecasting tool.

The forecast cone has been a staple of hurricane forecasting letting people know a storm's predicted path and the areas for the highest probability of damage. However, the NHC is changing the way it's using the cone to give people a better idea of what kind of damage they may face.

NHC spokesperson Maria Torres told CNN that watches and warnings for the region impacted by the storm will take precedence over the cone.

The hurricane cone is changing this upcoming hurricane season! Instead of a track forecast, the forecast will now include hazards. What you can expect where you live. This change was unveiled at #OSSTahoe. @EdgewoodTahoe Here is the info:https://t.co/LsZVZY5DaP pic.twitter.com/evMEvuyvmj — Anthony Yanez (@KPRC2Anthony) January 24, 2024

Study indicates hurricane cones give a false sense of security

According to a Colorado State University study, people are misunderstanding the cone of uncertainty. The cone is geared toward showing the likely path of the storm and the potential for it to deviate from the path, based on historical data. Since the cone is showing the path of the storm, people outside the cone assume they won't be impacted by the storm.

However, the winds from a hurricane can be felt further away so the cone doesn't give a full picture of the wind threat.

Why the National Hurricane Center is making a change

The change is coming because it gives people a more accurate idea of how they will be impacted by tropical storms or hurricane-force winds. While the center of the storm tracks a certain path, the impact of the storm affects a much larger area. Mapping the watches and warnings will help people impacted prepare for the storm.

“This is most critical for strong hurricanes that can carry tropical storm and hurricane force winds well inland, but it will improve the risk communication for wind hazards for all tropical cyclones,” NHC director Michael Brennan told CNN.

Brennan said the inclusion of wind risk information decreases the focus on the storm track and increases the focus on the area being impacted.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: National Hurricane Center changing the way forecast cones used