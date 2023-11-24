National Hurricane Center gives system in Atlantic low chance for development

Chances are dropping for tropical development of a system in the Atlantic, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Invest 90 is located in the Central Atlantic and currently has a low chance for development.

By Sunday, chances are likely to end as it moves into colder waters.

If it becomes a named storm, it would be Vince.

There have been 12 tropical storms in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Four became hurricanes and three became major hurricanes. A major hurricane is one where maximum sustained winds are at least 111 mph.

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida with 125-mph winds and a storm surge up to 12 feet when it hit made landfall near Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area Aug. 30.

Here's the latest tropical update from the NHC as of 7 a.m. Nov. 24:

What's out there and how likely is it to strengthen?

Invest 90: A non-tropical area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the next day or two while it moves northeastward at 15 to 20 mph.

The chance for subtropical or tropical development is likely to end by Sunday as the low moves over much colder waters.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 30 percent.

Formation chance through seven days: low, 30 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

There is unlikely to be any impact to the U.S. from the Atlantic system.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical forecast over the next seven days

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Noaa

Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051

What's next?

