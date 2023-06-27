National Hurricane Center monitoring remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, it was producing disorganized thunderstorms more than 400 miles south of Bermuda.

Cindy degenerated into a wave late Sunday due to storm-shredding upper-level wind shear and dry air present over the Atlantic.

While those same conditions are likely to prevent redevelopment of this system over the next48 hours, “environmental conditions could become marginally conducive for some gradual development during the latter part of this week,” the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday.

The system, which has been given a 10% chance of developing in the next two days and a 30% chance of developing in the next seven days, is forecast to move north and pass near Bermuda on Thursday, according to the latest hurricane center advisory.

What was Tropical Storm Bret dissipated Saturday.

On Thursday, Bret’s winds were just 4 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane. Bret brought floods, high winds and dangerous waves to parts of the Caribbean.

Bret and Cindy are the third and fourth official systems of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with an unnamed January subtropical storm and early June’s Tropical Storm Arlene.

The next named storm to form would be Don.

The hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

Experts predict 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes to develop this hurricane season.

A strong El Niño weather pattern is expected during the peak of this season, which can decrease cyclone activity in the Atlantic because of increased vertical wind shear. But ocean temperatures are the highest on record since 1979 based on recent 30-day averages, according to the forecast from Colorado State University released earlier this month.

The unusually warm temperatures could counteract the typically decreased activity during an El Niño.