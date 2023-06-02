Tropical Storm Arlene picks up speed in Gulf of Mexico west of Florida

Tropical Storm Arlene has formed west of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical storm, the second storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, continues to move south at 7 mph.

Arlene isn't expected to remain a tropical storm for long.

The Hurricane Center predicted it will weaken later tonight, becoming a remnant low Saturday as it runs into wind shear and dry air.

At 11 a.m., the Hurricane Center had warned that while it is unlikely, the possibility of "a short-lived increase to tropical storm intensity cannot be ruled out." That warning was well warranted when three hours later, Hurricane Hunters discovered Tropical Depression Two had strengthened into a tropical storm.

Florida residents could see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches possible in some locations through Saturday, although forecasters said the rain is not directly related to the depression. The potentially heavy rainfall could cause isolated flash, urban and small stream flooding, according to the NHC.

While the first named storm of the 2023 season is Arlene, it will actually be the second storm of the season. A system in January was classified in May as a subtropical storm. Since the classification came during a post analysis, it did not get a name and will be documented as "Unnamed."

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 5 p.m. June 2:

Tropical Storm Arlene spaghetti models

Weakening is expected to begin later tonight, and the system is forecast to become a remnant low Saturday, according to the 5 p.m. advisory.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center.

Location: 240 miles west of Fort Myers; 215 miles north of the western tip of Cuba

Maximum wind speed: 40 mph

Direction: south-southeast at 7 mph

What's out there and where are they?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Arlene and three tropical waves in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Arlene: The storm is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, 240 miles west of Fort Myers.

Tropical wave 1: This eastern Atlantic tropical wave is located southwest of Cabo Verde. It's moving west at 14 mph. Exact location: 30W from 13N to 02N.

Tropical wave 2: A central Atlantic tropical wave is located east of Trinidad and Tobago. It's moving west at 11 mph. Exact location: 51W from 16N to 4N.

Tropical wave 3: A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean stretches from Venezuela to east of Puerto Rico. It's moving west at 11 mph. Exact location: 64W from 07N to 18N.

What are chances for development of Tropical Storm Arlene?

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft found Tropical Depression Two had strengthened early Friday afternoon, becoming Tropical Storm Arlene.

A combination of wind shear and drier air over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to cause the storm to weaken over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Arlene is expected to weaken by tonight, and become a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Arlene is moving south at about 7 mph. That motion is expected to increase slightly through tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Who is likely to be impacted?

As TD2 slides southward to the west of the Florida Peninsula, the pattern remains much of the same. Afternoon thunderstorms that will contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/wZWaMgOkfM — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 2, 2023

Even though the center of the storm is forecast to stay offshore, Florida residents may see 1 to 3 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches possible in some locations through Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Increasing northerly winds will tend to keep the center of the storm and most of the concentrated area of rain offshore of the Florida Peninsula," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Heavy, gusty thunderstorms — mainly during the afternoon and evening hours — and rough surf along the beaches of Florida's western coast can be expected into this weekend, according to AccuWeather.

A flood watch is in effect across portions of South and Southeast Florida, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the Florida or the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Weather radar: Watch Tropical Storm Arlene

When does something become a tropical depression or tropical storm?

Both a tropical depression and tropical storm have a rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms and a closed low-level circulation, according to NOAA.

Tropical depression: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less.

Tropical storm: A tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical forecast over the next seven days

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

What's next?

