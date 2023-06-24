National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Cindy moving quickly as Bret dissipates

Though two named tropical systems formed in the last week — uncharacteristic for this early in the hurricane season — one has already dissipated into remnants, while the other is expected to weaken over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Cindy is maintaining its strength with 60-mph winds, while Bret has opened up into a trough and is now just remnants, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update on Saturday.

Cindy is currently moving northwestward near 21 mph but is expected to slow as it weakens over the next couple of days. The system could become a remnant low or degenerate into a trough by the middle of next week. No hazards to land are expected.

Bret, meanwhile, is no longer an organized storm. Though the system is continuing to weaken, swells from Bret's remnants could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along coastal areas adjacent to the central Caribbean Sea.

Though there are two other tropical waves in the NHC Atlantic's monitoring area, forecasters at the agency say tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the next seven days.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 5 p.m. Saturday:

Tropical Storm Cindy path

Location: 465 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles

Maximum sustained winds: 60 mph

Movement: northwest at 21 mph

Pressure: 1005 mb

Tropical Storm Bret path

Location: 160 miles west-northwest of northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Movement: west at 21 mph

Pressure: 1007 mb

What's out there and where are they?

Tropical Storm Cindy: At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located 465 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles. Exact location: near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 54.7 West.

Remnants of Bret: At 5 p.m., what's left of Bret was located 160 miles west-northwest of the northern tip of Colombia's Guajira Peninsula. Exact location: near latitude 13.1 North, longitude 73.8 West.

Tropical wave 1: An Atlantic Ocean tropical wave is moving west at 5 mph. Exact location: along 28W, south of 14N.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave in the Caribbean is moving west from 11-17 mph. Exact location: along 84W, from 17N south.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical Storm Cindy: Expected to weaken over the next few days.

Who is likely to be impacted?

The U.S. is not expected to be impacted by Tropical Storm Cindy, but forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical forecast over the next seven days

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

What's next?

