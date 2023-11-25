National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 90L in eastern Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system of low pressure located over the easternsubtropical Atlantic.

Invest 90L is forecast to move north-northeastward at 20 to 25 mph toward colder waters and develop more pronounced frontal features during the next day or so, ending its chances of subtropical or tropical development, according to the NHC.

The system has a low chance of formation and currently poses no threat to Florida or the rest of the U.S.

The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Here's the latest tropical update from the NHC as of 7 a.m. Nov. 25:

What's out there and how likely is it to strengthen?

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10 percent.

Formation chance through seven days: low, 10 percent.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 10 percent.

Formation chance through seven days: low, 10 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

No impact to the U.S. is expected from the Atlantic system.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical forecast over the next seven days

What's next?

