National Hurricane Center tracking system in Atlantic that could become tropical storm

The National Weather Service is tracking a disturbance in the central subtropical Atlantic on Thanksgiving Day.

The system could strengthen into a subtropical or tropical storm by the end of the week or over the weekend, the NHC said.

"An area of low pressure is expected to develop in the central Atlantic later this week, and it may take on tropical or subtropical characteristics," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

The next name on the Atlantic storm list is Vince, followed by Whitney. Whitney would run out the 2023 name list and an approved list of alternate names would come into play.

Chances of subtropical or tropical development are expected to end by early next week as the system moves over cooler waters.

Regardless of development, the system is not expected to impact Florida or the rest of the United States.

Here's the latest tropical update from the NHC as of 7 a.m. Nov. 23:

What's out there and how likely is it to strengthen?

An area of low pressure is developing along a frontal boundary over the central subtropical Atlantic on Thursday morning. This system could become a subtropical or tropical storm late this week or over the weekend while it loses its frontal characteristics and moves northeastward, NHC said.

The chances of subtropical or tropical development should end by early next week when the system moves over cooler waters.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 20 percent.

Formation chance through seven days: medium, 40 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

No impact to the U.S. is expected from the Atlantic system.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

Hurricane season's ultimate peak is Sept. 10 but the season goes through Nov. 30. Credit: NOAA

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

What's next?

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: NHC watching system that could become tropical storm named Vince