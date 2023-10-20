National Hurricane Center tracking Tropical Storm Tammy, new system in Caribbean Sea

Forecasters are keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances this morning: Tropical Storm Tammy and a new system in the western Caribbean Sea, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Tammy is expected to become a hurricane Saturday, and hurricane conditions are possible for portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for areas in Tammy's path.

Tammy has maintained 60-mph winds overnight and has slowed down as it heads toward the west-northwest at 8 mph.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to the northeastern islands of the Caribbean, threatening flash flooding, mudslides and damage, according to AccuWeather.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tropical Storm Tammy poses no direct threat to Florida over the next five to seven days.

Two names remain on the 2023 list of storms: Vince and Whitney. Hurricane season doesn't end until Nov. 30, although storms can and do form any time.

This season has been above the historical average when it comes to named storms. During an average hurricane season, 14 named storms form in the Atlantic basin, which covers the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 5 a.m.:

Tropical Storm Tammy: Forecast path

Special note on the NHC cone: The forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Location : 100 miles northeast of Barbados; 1,656 miles southeast of West Palm Beach

Maximum sustained winds: 60 mph

Movement: west-northwest at 8 mph

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 58.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Data from a recent Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph, with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

The minimum central pressure based on dropsonde data is 1000 mb.

Spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Tammy

Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

Watches and warnings in effect in advance of Tropical Storm Tammy

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Dominica

Guadeloupe

Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Anguilla

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

Saba and St. Eustatius

Who is likely to be impacted?

No impacts to Florida or the rest of the U.S. are expected at this time from Tropical Storm Tammy.

Elsewhere, the forecast calls for:

Wind : Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

Rainfall : Tammy is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall: Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts of 12 inches Northern Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.



These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Storm surge: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands.

Surf: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Key messages from the Hurricane Center: What you need to know about Tropical Storm Tammy

Tammy is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Saturday while it moves near or over portions of the Leeward Islands. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in portions of the Lesser Antilles within the tropical storm warning area this afternoon or evening, with hurricane conditions possible within the hurricane watch area on Saturday. Additional watches and warnings could be required later today. Heavy rains from Tammy will begin to affect the Leeward and northern Windward Islands today, spreading into the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend. This rainfall may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

Looking ahead: Maximum winds forecast for Tropical Storm Tammy

12 hours: 65 mph

24 hours: 70 mph

36 hours: 75 mph

48th hours: 80 mph

60 hours: 85 mph

72 hours: 90 mph

96 hours: 90 mph

120 hours: 85 mph

What else is out there and where is it?

An area of low pressure could form this weekend over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system will be possible before it moves inland over Central America by the early to middle portion of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: low, near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days: low, 20 percent.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Tropical forecast over the next seven days

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

Noaa

Embedded content: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/xgtwo/two_atl_0d0.png?052051

What's next?

