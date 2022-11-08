National Hurricane Center urges preparation for Nicole
Acting deputy director for the National Hurricane Center, Michael Brennan, urges people in Florida to prepare as soon as possible for Nicole. The state is still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. A hurricane warning is in effect for northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini and Grand Bahama Island, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.
AccuWeather's hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski says Nicole is expected to hit Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane later this week and urges immediate preparations.
Michael Brennan with the National Hurricane Center has the latest forecast and outlook for Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Polk County braces for Nicole after Hurricane Ian.
Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The U.S. Small Business Administration furnished $631 million in disaster loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $351 million in claims.
Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole heading?
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast, 11 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022
Leaders from the school district, county and various cities within Marion County plan to meet with EOC officials to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole.
Nicole forecast to hit Florida coast as hurricane
Tropical Storm Nicole is threatening some of the same areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, and emergency officials are urging people along Florida's east coast to prepare for the storm.
Hurricane watch in effect as Subtropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen Tuesday
Here’s the latest on the storm.
What exactly is a subtropical storm? What kind of dangers might Nicole bring to the Southeast? How is this storm going to compare to Ian? If you've asked any of those questions or more, we've got you covered in this interview.
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted ...