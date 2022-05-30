National Hurricane Center urges you to prepare now as storms get more intense

Storyful

Heavy wind and rain swept across southern Mexico on Monday, May 30, as Hurricane Agatha moved into the region.According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the hurricane could produce winds up to 110 mph. The NHC forecasted between 10 to 16 inches of rainfall in Oaxaca, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides could also occur, the NHC said.This video shared by the Civil Protection Mexico, who said they filmed it while monitoring the hurricane’s trajectory and evaluating potential storm damages in Oaxaca, shows heavy rainfall beating against a vehicle on Monday afternoon. Credit: Civil Protection Mexico via Storyful