HBO’s House Of The Dragon may only be half a season into its expansive register of Targaryen rule in Westeros, but one of its showrunners has already set sail for a different land. Miguel Sapochnik, a Game Of Thrones veteran, is stepping back to an executive producer role on House Of The Dragon’s next season. It’s a move that fellow series head Ryan Condal—who worked with Sapochnik for nearly three years to develop the prequel—says didn’t exactly appear out of thin air.