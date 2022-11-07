National implications of Pennsylvania's Senate and Gubernatorial races
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their votes for John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz - here's why the election matters so much on a national scale.
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their votes for John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz - here's why the election matters so much on a national scale.
Former President Donald Trump is in Latrobe to campaign for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Can the Commanders extend their winning streak to four games?
Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge has temporarily halted the ban, the Indiana-based pharmaceutical firm's chief executive David Ricks told the newspaper in an interview. His comments come after the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate passed a law in August banning most abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the national right to the procedure it had recognized in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
POLITICAL SHOWDOWN - Experts issue midterm election predictions as voters gear up to head to the polls tomorrow
President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are campaigning in Pennsylvania to support their parties’ candidates ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman's health has become a focal point of his race after he suffered a stroke in May.
The final POLITICO-Morning Consult poll before Tuesday’s midterm election shows voters convinced the country is on the wrong track.
New York City fire officials say the blaze on the 20th story of an apartment building was likely started due to a battery-powered scooter or bike
Amy Schumer revealed that husband Chris Fischer was diagnosed with autism in her 2019 Netflix special Growing
He's "Worldwide Handsome" and so much more.View Entire Post ›
Fire officials in New York City made daring rescues on Saturday after a fire broke out in a 20th floor apartment. At least 38 people were injured, including five fire personnel.
The pandemic-era is at risk of soon coming to an end, as the post-lockdown rebound grates up against rising prices and recession fears and tough year-over-year comparisons.
A far-rightist lined up for a senior post in the next Israeli government sought on Monday to reassure the country's minorities that he would safeguard them, but he made no mention of Palestinians who feel especially threatened by his rise. Having won an election last week, conservative former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's most powerful likely coalition ally is Religious Zionism, a party led by ultranationalist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank. One of them, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has received intense scrutiny in Israel and abroad due to past actions including membership in the outlawed militant group Kach, a criminal conviction for anti-Arab incitement, and the heckling of Gay Pride parades.
Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or illness. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said in a statement that the incident “is incredibly concerning” and she was thankful Lake and her staff weren’t harmed.
Gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs are making the most out of every minute as election day is just over 24 hours away.
There’s not supposed to be homefield advantage in golf. Try telling that to Bernhard Langer.
Albert Wayne Welling, 60, repeatedly abused and assaulted a child over years, beginning when the child was in kindergarten, according to the DOJ
As Christopher Bell was about to leave for driver introductions, he still wasn't sure if he would even race in the NASCAR Cup Series finale. Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates learned a few hours earlier that team vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, had died in his sleep at age 49. Unsure what to do, Bell and the other drivers were told by JGR president Dave Alpern that they should go ahead and race despite the crushing news.
STORY: “Democracy is literally on the ballot,” Biden told a rally in Philadelphia held to support Democratic candidate for senate, John Fetterman, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. "Today we face an inflection point. One of those moments, one of those moments that comes along every several generations.”The biggest names in U.S. politics, including Biden and Obama, as well as Republican former President Donald Trump, were in Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in the pivotal Senate race between Democratic Lieutenant Governor Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.“I understand that democracy might not seem like a top priority right now, especially when you're worrying about paying the bills, but when true democracy goes away, we've seen throughout history. we've seen around the world. when true democracy goes away, people get hurt. It has real consequences," Obama told the crowd.The Fetterman-Oz Senate race is one of three critical contests, along with Georgia and Nevada, that will determine whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.Oz has whittled away Fetterman's commanding lead in the race in the last two months, amid growing concern over inflation under the Biden administration but also following a stroke Fetterman suffered in May, which forced him to scale back his campaign schedule and has affected his speech. Fetterman tried again to allay concerns about his health on Saturday.“This right now is what, that's what five months of recovery looks like,” he said. “And sometimes, sometimes I'm going to miss some things, some words. I might, I might mush two words together, but I’ll always make sure I make the right votes in Washington, D.C.”
At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in three separate shootings across Boston on Sunday night, police said. The shootings happened in three different neighborhoods of Massachusetts' capital city within a span of about 40 minutes, according to the Boston Police Department. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of them -- a man -- was pronounced dead, police said.