National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for National Instruments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$181m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$428m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, National Instruments has an ROCE of 10.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for National Instruments in recent years. The company has consistently earned 10.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 44% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On National Instruments' ROCE

In summary, National Instruments has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

