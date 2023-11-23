National Insurance giveaway ‘will leave workers just £2.86 a week better off’

Workers are set to be just £2.68 per week better off by Jeremy Hunt’s National Insurance rate cut, according to new analysis.

The 12pc rate paid by basic-rate taxpayers will drop to 10pc from January 6 2024 under plans unveiled in Wednesday’s Autumn Statement.

The move gives someone on the average salary of £32,963 an extra £8.60 a week – or £440 a year. Treasury figures show the average nurse would be £520 better off each year, and that police officers would see a £630 effective pay bump from the cut.

However, calculations show for some earners the pay boost will amount to just £2.68 a week because of stealth taxes and fiscal drag.

A number of tax thresholds, including the personal allowance, which is how much a worker can earn before they start paying the Government, have been frozen for more than two years, and are expected to remain so until April 2028.

This means that, as salaries increase, more taxpayers fall into higher bands and pay extra to the Government every year.

Shaun Moore, of Quilter, said: “Hunt has given workers a miniscule nibble of carrot with his two pence cut to National Insurance contributions after they’ve been battered by stick recently.

“The reality is workers are just £2.68 a week better off due to today’s tax ‘giveaway’ than they would have been had tax thresholds not been frozen.

“More money in people’s pockets thanks to tax cuts is no doubt a good thing but this move gives someone on the average salary of £32,963 an extra £8.60 a week due to the NI cut. The reality is you only are getting a benefit of around 50pc of this due to the frozen tax bands and fiscal drag.

“If we assume the tax bands had increased by 2pc over the last four years, someone earning £34,963 should be a further £308.40 better off. Therefore, if you take this off today’s headline saving in tax it is actually only a saving of £139.46 over the year or a rather measly £2.68 a week.

“The 2p cut for the 12pc rate has the dual impact of making only a very minor difference to the amount of money people have while simultaneously risking the lower inflation figure we have been striving for.”

Laura Suter, of broker AJ Bell, said it was another instance of the Government taking with one hand and giving with the other.

She said: “Today’s cuts to both employed and self-employed National Insurance comes with a price tag of £9.44bn for the government from April.

“That feels pretty meaty, but not when you put it next to £50bn a year the government is expected to make from freezing income and National Insurance thresholds.”

Peter Feehan, a 22-year-old apprentice earning £30,000, said the NI increase would help with his travel costs. He has just started commuting into London on a regular basis.

For those working in the capital, the tax break covers just one day of travel a week on Transport for London, for which daily pay-as-you-go fares are capped at £8.10.

He said: “That’s going to counteract that, in terms of easing things. But is it enough, overall, for everyone? Probably not. It does seem a little too little too late. My bank account hasn’t gone into the red at any point. So it’s always just kind of been, I just keep plodding on.”

Self-employed workers also saw seemingly significant NI breaks in Wednesday’s statement.

The Chancellor abolished Class 2 National Insurance Contributions, paid by the self-employed, which stood at £3.45 per week for 2023/2024. This equates to an extra £192 a year in the pockets of self-employed workers.

The rate of Class 4 National Insurance Contributions, which are also paid by the self-employed, will reduce from 9pc to 8pc.

Treasury figures suggest that the two measures together will be worth £350 annually for a self-employed worker on an income of £28,200.

Rich Mehta, 36, who is self-employed and runs a marketing agency, said that while he appreciated the abolition of the £3.45 weekly payment, he felt a lot of the other things announced would have little real impact.

He said: “I think looking at it from a self-employed perspective, that was the main thing that I took out of it. In fact, a lot of the other things don’t particularly move you forwards or backwards really.

“It’s going to make a couple of hundred quid difference at the end of the year, and with everything else everyone is facing, that’s either going to get swallowed up or ultimately not going to make much of a difference.”

Recommended

Winners and losers of Jeremy Hunt’s 2023 Autumn Statement

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.