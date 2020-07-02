National Interior Solutions Partners With the Aquitaine Group, Offering State-of-the-Art Sanitation Technology

BOSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aquitaine Restaurant Group (TAG) of Boston, MA, announced that National Interior Solutions (NIS), a specialty solutions service provider, treated TAG restaurants with ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System. NIS is an authorized distributor and application service partner offering local Boston patrons this EPA registered technology that disinfects all surfaces and provides long-term antimicrobial protection from problematic germs, including bacteria, molds and viruses. The announcement was made today by Matt Burns, Partner of TAG, (includes Aquitaine Boston, Aquitaine Chestnut Hill, Gaslight, and Metropolis Cafe).

"The Aquitaine Group cares about the health and safety of our guests and team members, which is why we are setting a new level for cleanliness in the Boston restaurant scene being the first restaurant group to partner up with NIS to apply antimicrobial surface technology throughout the restaurants," said Burns. "The coating was applied to all touchable surfaces including door handles, countertops, kiosks, chairs, tables, doors, outside seating furniture and many more high-contact touchpoints."

"We are pleased that The Aquitaine Group of Boston has chosen to disinfect and protect their restaurants with NIS to ensure the safety and well-being of its patrons, staff and their facilities," said Naz Senaldi, Managing Director of National Interior Solutions.

"Every restaurant is looking for the right way to keep guests and team members safe while giving patrons the confidence to dine out again," said Seth Woods, Partner of TAG. "We believe that this antimicrobial protection is an important aspect of our multi-step cleaning process to prevent the spread of harmful germs and bacteria."

About The Aquitaine Group

The Aquitaine Group (TAG) of Boston is a private restaurant group founded in 1998 and located in the Greater Boston area mainly focused on the South End, Boston's most competitive and creative restaurant setting. For more information on the Aquitaine Group, please visit https://www.aquitainegroup.com.

About National Interior Solutions

NIS is a specialty solutions service provider focused on surface & ice machine sanitation and potable water filtration. NIS is the authorized Massachusetts and Florida distributor and application service partner of ViaClean Technologies' BIOPROTECTUs™. For more information, visit the NIS website http://www.natinteriors.com.

About BIOPROTECTUs ™

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies encompasses an array of EPA-registered and FDA-compliant technologies that disinfect surfaces and spaces as well as provide long-term antimicrobial protection. BIOPROTECT™ is a groundbreaking, antimicrobial product that, when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term antimicrobial protection to inhibit and prevent the growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses. Extensive laboratory testing has established and corroborated that the BIOPROTECTUs™ System quickly eliminates and provides long-term eradication and suppression of germs and microorganisms. For more information on the BIOPROTECT Us™ System, please visit http://www.bioprotect.us.

Media Contacts

National Interior Solutions – Lee Lafaso Lee@natinteriors.com 857-284-8431

The Aquitaine Group - Matt Burns M.Burns@aquitainegroup.com 617-247-1102

Related Images

long-term-antimicrobial-protection.jpg

Long-Term Antimicrobial Protection

The Aquitaine Group of Boston treated its restaurants with BIOPROTECTUs™

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-interior-solutions-partners-with-the-aquitaine-group-offering-state-of-the-art-sanitation-technology-301087684.html

SOURCE National Interior Solutions