National Margarita Day '24: Chain specials and Yelp's 10 best local spots

National Margarita Day is on the way. Feb. 22 is the annual celebration of all things tequila, lime and triple sec.

You could choose to head to Chuy's, where locations will have drink specials for dine-in customers all day. An extra $2 makes any regular House Rocks 'Ritas or House Frozen 'Ritas (Lime, Strawberry, Swirl or Dot) a Grande and guests get to keep the giveaway cup, while supplies last. Floaters — an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur — will also be available for $1 all day and you can even try Chuy’s two new margaritas, the Spicy Watermelon ‘Rita and the Frozen Ruby Red ‘Rita, available until March 10.

Chuy's guests can get a floater - an extra pour of tequila or triple sec - for $1 more on National Margarita Day.

Chili's locations across the nation will be offering up three special margaritas — Tequila Trifecta, Grand Romance, and Straw Eddy ‘Ritas — and you get to keep your cup.

Also celebrating the day, Ted's Cafe Escondido will serve up $4 classic margaritas — frozen or on the rocks — at all 10 of their Oklahoma locations.

National Margarita Day is Feb. 22 and will be celebrated with deals at restaurants across the metro like On The Border.

At On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina's locations guests can grab a Grande House Margarita for only $4 and 1800 Gran Rita for $8. The chain will also debut a new Spicy Ghost Rita – crafted with 100% Agave Ghost Tequila Blanco, infused with Ghost Pepper, and paired with fresh lime agave for a perfectly spicy margarita, beginning Feb. 21, just in time to celebrate.

On The Border even offers margarita flights so guests can sample a selection of margaritas.

There are plenty of options to choose from at chains, but for even more National Margarita Day inspiration, here are the 10 restaurants have the best margaritas in OKC, according to Yelp, and their regular Thursday hours.

1. El Coyote, 925 W Britton Road

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 4 p.m. to midnight

2. The Lazy Donkey, 517 W Reno Ave.

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3. REV Mex, 916 NW 6 Street

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. OSO Paseo, 603 NW 28 Street

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5. El Sabor de La Baja, 2815 NW 10 Street

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6. La Cocina de Doña Nena, 3710 S May Ave.

Thursday Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

7. Azteca Mexican Grill, 4024 N May Ave.

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

8. Taco Nation, 1741 Wheeler Street

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

9. Palo Santo, 1203 SW 2 Street

Thursday Hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

10. Barrios Fine Mexican Dishes, 1000 N Hudson Ave.

Thursday Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Have another favorite spot for margaritas that isn't listed here? Reach out to me @janaebwilliams on X or via email at jbwilliams@oklahoman.com to share your thoughts.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where to stop and sip for National Margarita Day around Oklahoma City